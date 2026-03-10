Tottenham transfer news: Future of Spurs 'rebel' in doubt as plans for 'squad overhaul' emerge

By Carter White | 10 Mar 2026 13:46

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to sell captain Cristian Romero during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has not featured for Spurs in over a month after picking up a four-game suspension following a red card against Manchester United on February 7.

Romero is set to return to action for the Lilywhites this week, when they travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The 2022 World Cup winner was in favour of departing North London last summer but eventually stayed and signed a new deal.

Romero and Spurs alike have endured a disaster of a campaign to date, staring relegation to the Championship in the face.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Spurs to sell Romero in squad overhaul?

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are planning a major rebuild of their first-team ranks over the summer break.

The report claims that Spurs are willing to offload captain Romero regardless of whether they find themselves in the Premier League or the Championship.

Tuesday night's opponents Atletico Madrid are supposedly potential suitors for the 27-year-old ahead of the summer trading point.

It is believed that Diego Simeone is a massive admirer of Romero's hard-hitting style of defensive work.

It is claimed that the Lilywhites are also preparing to entertain offers for Guglielmo Vicario and Pedro Porro.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Premier League priority

After a positive League Phase campaign, Spurs are into the last 16 of the Champions League, rubbing shoulders with Europe's elite.

However, Igor Tudor's troops have to keep the majority of their powder dry for a relegation battle in the Premier League.

The Croatian head coach has admitted that retaining the club's top-flight status is more important than progression in the Champions League.