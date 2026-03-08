Tottenham lineup vs. Atletico: Predicted XI for Champions League first leg as Cristian Romero, Xavi Simons return

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 11:43

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Cristian Romero back to the starting lineup with open arms for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Argentina international has been serving a four-game domestic ban for his red card against Manchester United a few weeks ago, but he will almost certainly be brought straight back in for his first appearance in just over a month.

Romero will be reunited with usual partner Micky van de Ven, who was coincidentally also dismissed in Thursday's 3-1 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace but will instead serve his suspension against Liverpool next weekend.

Fellow defender Radu Dragusin is touch-and-go after missing the Eagles defeat with a knock, but thanks to Kevin Danso's presence, Igor Tudor can still put out his favoured 3-4-2-1 shape in front of Guglielmo Vicario.

Conor Gallagher makes a swift return to the Spanish capital after his January exit from Atletico, but the Englishman has not cut the mustard so far and could be benched once again in favour of Joao Palhinha and Pape Sarr.

Romero's return gives Tudor licence to field Pedro Porro in his favoured right wing-back slot, and if Djed Spence is not back from a calf injury, Archie Gray - one of the few Spurs players still in fans' good books - could start on the left.

Mathys Tel also fits the Gray description and is in line to hold his spot alongside Dominic Solanke, but Randal Kolo Muani could make way for Xavi Simons as Tudor desperately seeks some attacking ingenuity.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Palhinha, Sarr, Gray; Simons; Tel, Solanke