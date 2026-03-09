Wolves transfer news: Marshall Munetsi starring on Ligue 1 loan, increasing chances of Molineux reprieve

By Darren Plant | 09 Mar 2026 17:44

When Wolverhampton Wanderers allowed Marshall Munetsi to join Paris FC on loan during the winter transfer window, it is fair to say that the club's fanbase barely batted an eyelid.

Whether it was down to squandered opportunities inside the box or his general inconsistency on the ball, the Zimbabwe international was unable to win over supporters across his opening 12 months at Molineux.

An injury suffered in Rob Edwards' third game in charge - which would keep him sidelined for over a month - did not help Munetsi's chances of a fresh start under a new head coach.

However, at a time when Wolves have been improving in his absence, the 28-year-old has served a reminder as to why he could still be an asset to the West Midlands outfit in the future.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Munetsi on Paris FC hot streak

At the midway point of the campaign, Munetsi was one of several notable additions made by Paris FC as they attempt to secure survival in Ligue 1.

When Munetsi arrived, Paris FC were 15th in the Ligue 1 table and sitting just two points above the bottom three.

Seven weeks later, the capital-based club, who also changed managers on February 22, are in 13th spot and eight points above the relegation zone.

Not only have they lost just once - to second-placed Lens - in eight matches, Munetsi has scored in the last three matches.

In fact, across the triple-header against Toulouse, Nice and Lyon which has generated five points, Munetsi is the only Paris FC player to find the back of the net.

⚽️ Toulouse

⚽️ Nice

⚽️ Lyon



Three consecutive matches with a goal for Marshall Munetsi ?? pic.twitter.com/LJm0sNkZLS — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) March 8, 2026

When you also factor in Munetsi's assist during the 2-2 draw with Marseille on January 31, he has proven to be one of European football's best signings during the winter transfer window.

The deal conducted between the clubs is believed to be a straight loan. If Paris FC retain their top-flight status, negotiations over a permanent deal feel inevitable.

Would Wolves consider keeping Munetsi?

Given Wolves' likely relegation to the Championship, a number of scenarios could play out with key members of the first-team squad.

Should Andre and Joao Gomes complete big-money exits, Wolves would be left with Angel Gomes - if they activate a buy clause for the Marseille loanee - and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde as their central-midfield options.

Although there would be money available to sign replacements, there is an argument that having Munetsi provide familiarity to what will be a much-changed squad and depth to Edwards' ranks would prove worthwhile.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Wolves will also require extra physicality. Due to his stature, Angel Gomes is someone who may not be suited to Championship football, whereas Munetsi has the attributes which suggest he could handle the 46-game slog.

On the flip side, Wolves officials must consider any opportunity to recoup as much of the reported £16m spent on Munetsi in February 2025 as possible.

Paris FC spent €17m and €25m in separate deals last month, suggesting that they will not be against paying Wolves' asking price in the summer.

At this point, Wolves will feel that they can recoup at least £10m to £12m for Munetsi. The player turning 30 in June may force them to be realistic over trying to generate a bigger fee.

From Munetsi's perspective, the general feeling may be that French football should be his home. Despite the criticism that he has received from Wolves fans, this is a player who now has 24 goals and 15 assists from 156 Ligue 1 appearances.