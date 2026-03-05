Wolves transfer news: Andre, Joao Gomes interest increasing as two Serie A clubs 'want' Brazilian pair

By Darren Plant | 05 Mar 2026 19:05

Two Serie A clubs are reportedly upping their interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Andre and Joao Gomes.

There is currently a feel-good factor at Molineux courtesy of Wolves beating Aston Villa and Liverpool in the Premier League over the past week.

However, Rob Edwards' side remain 12 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League table with just eight matches remaining.

Providing that relegation occurs, a number of Wolves players are highly likely to attract widespread interest in their signatures.

While Edwards has allegedly taken a certain stance over Mateus Mane, he will struggle to keep two Brazil internationals in Andre and Gomes at the club.

© Imago

Which clubs want Andre, Joao Gomes?

According to Calciomercato, Andre and Gomes are wanted by clubs participating in Serie A.

Napoli have already been linked with Gomes in the past, and the report alleges that the Italian champions remain eager to push through a deal.

Meanwhile, Juventus are said to be admirers of Andre as they bid to put together a squad capable of challenging for the title in 2026-27.

Although Napoli have reportedly instigated discussions over Gomes, it is unclear whether Juventus have done the same with Andre.

© Imago / Focus Images

What fees will Wolves demand for Brazilian duo?

In January 2023, Wolves paid in the region of £15m to sign Gomes from Flamengo. Wolves then shelled out in the region of £18.5m plus add-ons for Andre in August 2024.

Regardless of relegation, Wolves will want to make a substantial profit on both players, who are in their mid-twenties with 23 Brazil caps between them.

Whether they can attract the same size of proposals than in previous transfer windows remains to be seen, but it is plausible to expect Wolves to want at least £30m plus add-ons for each player.

Premier League interest may ramp up their valuations accordingly. The duo have previously been linked with Manchester United.