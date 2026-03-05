Wolves transfer news: Scout makes eye-opening claims on Jorge Mendes relationship, budget

By Darren Plant | 05 Mar 2026 11:50

A Wolverhampton Wanderers scout has claimed that the club "always make a profit on transfers".

The West Midlands outfit currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, largely a consequence of how they conducted business during the summer transfer window.

As well as cashing in on the likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha, Wolves reinvested that money in a selection of players who arrived at Molineux with no experience of Premier League football.

Owners Fosun International have been heavily criticised at a time when the club are highly likely to be relegated from the Championship.

In an interview with ESPN Netherlands, scout John Suppers has acknowledged that Wolves generally make a profit through transfers during the summer market.

© Imago / News Images

Scout reveals reduced Mendes influence

Meanwhile, Suppers has also revealed that Wolves have moved away from being overly-reliant on super-agent Jorge Mendes to sign players.

He said: "Wolves would be crazy not to utilise Mendes’s enormous network.

"In the first few years, we were really dependent, but that’s become much less now. His right-hand man still comes to the club a lot, and he still has a few players, but we’re mainly doing it ourselves now.

"We sell our best players every year. We’re one of the few clubs that always make a profit on transfers. We sold almost a hundred million worth of players this winter! It’s simply true that when Mendes is involved, a player is sold for more money.

"In the first few years, we were really dependent, but that’s become much less now. We mainly manage everything ourselves now.

"We have the sixteenth, seventeenth budget. If we play in the Premier League every year, we’re doing well. It’s incredibly impressive how we survive every year."

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

Revelations Wolves fans will not want to hear

Despite their likely relegation to the Championship, there is a feel-good factor at Wolves after their recent victories over Aston Villa and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, while the comments from Suppers do not necessarily reveal anything that Wolves fans do not already know, they will not enjoy an acknowledgement of a relative lack of ambition.

Players such as Andre, Joao Gomes and Mateus Mane will inevitably receive high-profile interest ahead of 2026-27, but Rob Edwards has allegedly made his stance clear on one of that trio.