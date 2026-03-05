Preview: Cardiff City vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 05 Mar 2026 12:22 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 12:23

In a huge clash in the race for the League One title, top of the table Cardiff City welcome second-placed Lincoln City to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the winner guaranteed to finish the weekend at the summit of the third-tier standings.

The Bluebirds returned to winning ways after a surprise loss with an emphatic 4-0 away win against Doncaster Rovers, while the Imps extended their league unbeaten run to 17 matches with a 4-0 win of their own at home to Blackpool.

Match preview

Cardiff City remain firmly on course to secure an immediate return to the Championship, but their grip on top spot faces its toughest test yet this weekend as fellow promotion contenders Lincoln City travel to South Wales.

Brian Barry-Murphy's side head into the fixture with 72 points from their 34 league outings, holding a narrow one-point advantage over the Imps, while the two sides also share an identical goal difference.

Cardiff City would have been hoping to come into this clash with a four point gap over their title rivals but were stunned by Plymouth Argyle in a 5-2 defeat, ending their 12-game unbeaten run in League One and putting more pressure than they would have liked on their following match away to Doncaster Rovers.

However, Barry-Murphy's side were able to show why they are closing in on an early promotion back to the second tier and returned to winning ways in style with a 4-0 away win at Eco-Power Stadium.

With four different players finding the net, the result highlighted the attacking depth within Barry-Murphy’s squad, and Cardiff will be looking for another strong showing as they attempt to move four points clear at the top.

© Imago

As for Michael Skubala's Lincoln City side, they have been the surprise package of League One so far this season and look set on returning to England's second tier for the first time since 1961.

Although they sit second in the table, Lincoln have established a commanding 10-point cushion over third-placed Bolton Wanderers, also with a game in hand, leaving them in an extremely strong position to secure automatic promotion and knowing something would have to go monumentally wrong in order for them to slip up at this stage.

For now, Lincoln City look like they will be doing anything but that, as their long unbeaten run was continued following their 21st league win of the season.

Conor McGrandles and Dom Jeffries both scored their first goals of the season, along with strikes from Rob Street and Ryan One, to help Skubala's men take another huge step towards promotion and also add to their incredible away form.

With their last loss coming all the way back in November, at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City have now gone 17 matches without tasting defeat and travel to Wales with the second-best away form in the division.

Should the Imps end the campaign as one of the promoted sides it would be another great feat the club have managed to achieve in the last 10 years, with Lincoln City having already gained two promotions and an EFL Trophy since the 2016-17 season.

The two title hopefuls meet for the second time this season, with whoever claims three points set to enter matchweek 35 at the top of the table, Lincoln City will take confidence from the reverse fixture after coming away as 2-1 winners back in December.

Cardiff City League One form:

D W W W L W

Lincoln City League One form:

W W D W W W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Cardiff City emerged from their win over Doncaster with no fresh injury concerns, although Barry-Murphy could still consider changes to his starting lineup.

Callum Robinson scored off the bench last time and could push for a start here while Rubin Colwill, who made his first start since November last time out, could see his minutes managed as he continues to build fitness.

Injury-prone Omari Kellyman missed the trip up north, after scoring two in the previous match, and it remains to be seen whether he returns in time for Saturday.

Club top scorer Yousef Salech, who damaged ligaments in his neck back in January, will continue to watch from the sidelines and is not believed to be close to a return.

With such a great run of form behind them and 10 goals scored in their last three matches, Skubala would have preferred to name an unchanged side ahead of their biggest game of the season, but fresh injuries will force at least one alteration.

Jack Moylan was forced off shortly after the restart against Blackpool and is expected to miss out here, with Jeffries, who replaced him and scored, likely to come into the starting lineup.

One also marked his substitute appearance with a goal but is unlikely to keep Street out of the staring lineup.

Freddie Draper remains sidelined through injury, while Ivan Varfolomeev, whose recent knock proved less serious than first feared, should continue in midfield.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Lawlor, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle; Willock, J. Colwill, Robertson, Ashford; Robinson

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Varfolomeev; Hackett, Jefferies, House; Street

We say: Cardiff City 2-2 Lincoln City

The weekend encounter in the Welsh capital could not be set up better as the second-best home side lock horns with the second-best away team. With that said, we expect a closely fought contest with the points ultimately being shared on the day.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.