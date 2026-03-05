Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea: “Scary” Blues star enjoyed “dream night” as Liam Rosenior delivers new Champions League verdict

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Mar 2026 12:27 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 12:32

Joao Pedro enjoyed “another dream night” for Chelsea after scoring his first Premier League hat-trick to help the Blues claim a emphatic 4-1 victory at Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian forward entered the contest at Villa Park in fine form after recording six goals and four assists across his previous seven top-flight appearances.

Pedro drew a blank in front of goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at leaders Arsenal last weekend, but he contributed to all four goals for the Blues against Villa, netting three goals and assisting Cole Palmer for his strike within the first 64 minutes of the match.

The 24-year-old summer signing from Brighton has joined an exclusive list after scoring his first Premier League treble and as moved onto 14 goals in the division this season, sitting only behind Erling Haaland (22), Igor Thiago (18) and Antoine Semenyo (15).

Speaking to reporters after the match, Pedro said: "I think it was another dream night for me. Since I joined here I have been waiting for this moment, playing for a big team to get my hat-trick.

© Iconsport / PA Images

“Scary” Pedro receives glowing praise from Rosenior

“I think it was a perfect night to get my first hat-trick with Chelsea. I just need to look forward and get more. I think everyone was perfect, when the team plays like this I will get chances.

“Everyone was top and we need to continue like this. It was a special day for everyone. We still have nine games to fight and to be in the top four.”

Head coach Liam Rosenior was full of praise for Pedro, and when describing his performance to TNT Sports, he said: “Scary, but all of them (Chelsea players), the age that they are, it’s a joy to work with.

“His mentality, he’s a warrior, a fantastic footballer, but he’s strong, he’s physical. We’ve worked on his positioning in the box. Two of his goals I’m delighted with, because they’re literally in the six-yard box and that’s where strikers get goals.

“We know he is an outstanding player and, for me, he’s got even more to go which is even better for us.”

© Imago / Mark Pain

Rosenior backs Chelsea to remain in “good place” for UCL qualification

Pedro’s impressive display helped Champions League-chasing Chelsea claim three valuable points and climb above Liverpool into fifth place in the Premier League table, as well as move to within three points of Villa in fourth spot.

Rosenior, who has come under some scrutiny in recent weeks, has never questioned Chelsea’s Champions League prospects and believes they would have remained in the hunt for a top-five finish even if they had lost to Villa.

“No, it wouldn't have been gone,” the Blues boss insisted. “The swings, it's not just us and Villa that we are behind and chasing. We've got those teams to play. It wouldn't have been gone, but obviously I'm happier tonight that we're not nine points behind.

“[Beating Villa is] only significant if we back it up,” he added. “We have to be consistent. We have a massive FA Cup game, then we've got a huge game in Paris, and then we've got another huge game against Newcastle. We just need to back it up and not look at the significance of the games.

“We just need to perform, and if we perform at that level, we're going to be in a good place.”

Chelsea will now turn their attention to Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Wrexham before locking horns with Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes next Wednesday.