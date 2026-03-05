Championship playoffs expansion confirmed - new six-team format explained and what it means

By Ben Knapton | 05 Mar 2026 13:40

The English Football League has confirmed that the Championship playoffs will expand from four teams to six starting with the 2026-27 season, marking one of the most significant structural changes to the division’s promotion race in decades.

Currently, the teams finishing third to sixth in the Championship table compete in the playoffs for the final promotion place to the Premier League, with the winners crowned at Wembley Stadium. However, from the 2026-27 campaign onwards, sides finishing between third and eighth will be involved in the post-season battle.

The new format will introduce an additional preliminary stage; clubs finishing fifth and eighth, as well as sixth and seventh, are expected to face off in one-off eliminator matches at the home ground of the higher-ranked team.

The winners of those ties will then progress to the traditional two-legged semi-finals, where they will face the sides that finished third and fourth in the table.

As before, the two semi-final winners will meet in the playoff final at Wembley to determine the third and final promoted team to the Premier League. The change will increase the total number of playoff fixtures from five to seven.

The decision was approved by EFL clubs at a general meeting following months of discussion with stakeholders, and chief executive Trevor Birch said that the organisation believes the change will strengthen the competition and extend the excitement of the promotion race.

New playoff format to reshape Championship promotion race

© Imago

Birch also highlighted the enduring appeal of the playoff system, which has been a feature of the English Football League since the late 1980s and has produced some of the most dramatic moments in the domestic calendar.

Supporters of the move argue that expanding the Championship playoffs will keep more clubs involved in the promotion picture for longer during the season, as by allowing teams down to eighth place to qualify, the battle in the middle of the table could remain competitive deep into the run-in.

Under the current system, teams finishing outside the top six often see their promotion hopes fade before the final weeks of the campaign, but the revised format means that clubs sitting just outside the traditional playoff spots will still have something tangible to play for as the season approaches its climax.

The structure also rewards teams finishing higher in the table; third and fourth place will effectively receive a bye to the semi-finals, while those finishing between fifth and eighth will have to negotiate an additional eliminator round to keep their promotion hopes alive.

What playoff changes could mean for the Championship

© Imago / Action Plus

In the long term, the expanded Championship playoffs could significantly reshape how clubs approach a season in the second tier; with two additional spots available, teams may feel less pressure to break into the top six early and instead focus on maintaining consistency over the final months of the campaign.

Mid-table sides that traditionally fade away from the promotion race could now remain contenders much longer, and clubs finishing seventh or eighth - positions that have historically offered little reward - may suddenly find themselves with a realistic pathway to the Premier League.

For ambitious clubs with strong squads but inconsistent campaigns, such as those frequently hovering just outside the playoff positions, the change could provide a major opportunity. Teams that narrowly miss out under the current system could benefit most from the expanded format.

At the same time, critics argue that allowing a team finishing as low as eighth to win promotion risks diluting the value of league performance across the season. Supporters of the change, however, believe the additional knockout rounds will simply add further drama to what is already regarded as one of football’s most lucrative and unpredictable promotion races.

If the format proves successful, the EFL could even consider similar adjustments in other divisions in the future, potentially reshaping promotion battles throughout the English Football League pyramid.