Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 26 Feb 2026 13:43 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 13:43

Wrexham make the trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon looking to strengthen their hold of a top-six place in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Charlton welcome the Welsh club to The Valley sitting six points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

While Wrexham have always been hopeful of a promotion push in their first season back in the second tier of English football, there is growing optimism that they can achieve a spot in the playoffs as a bare minimum.

A 13-point haul from six matches has catapulted Phil Parkinson's side into sixth position, holding a four-point lead over fellow resurgent side Southampton.

Trailing second-placed Middlesbrough by nine points with 12 matches left, Parkinson and his Wrexham players will have ambitions of gate-crashing the automatic promotion race.

However, the Welsh outfit must first look to keep more clean sheets, with just one shutout - against bottom club Sheffield Wednesday - being recorded in their last nine Championship fixtures.

On a positive note Wrexham have failed to score in just one of their most recent 16 games in all competitions. Furthermore, nine strikes have been netted in matches with Bristol City, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, the latter game on Tuesday ending in a 2-1 victory.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

As far as Charlton are concerned, they continue to chip away at the points that they will require to avoid relegation.

Tuesday's 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion kept the Addicks seven points clear of the bottom three with 12 matches remaining.

Nathan Jones' team have collected nine points from their last six games, only suffering defeat to Portsmouth during that period.

At a time when Wrexham have lost just four of their 16 away fixtures in the Championship, Charlton have lost five times at the Valley and only conceded 17 goals.

Nevertheless, Charlton have netted just four times in their last five outings, not scoring more than once in any of those encounters.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

W D W L D D

Wrexham Championship form:

W W L D W W

Wrexham form (all competitions):

W L W D D W

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Charlton are expected to make at least two changes with Lloyd Jones suffering an injury against West Brom and Conor Coady unable to face his parent club.

Collins Sichenje and Conor Coventry appear to be in line to feature at centre-back and in central midfield respectively.

After his half-time introduction at The Hawthorns, Tyreece Campbell may also get the nod over Miles Leaburn.

Parkinson is likely to keep changes to a minimum, but Kieffer Moore could be recalled in attack ahead of Sam Smith.

While Zak Vyner is also in contention for a start, Liberato Cacace, Matty James and Ben Sheaf remain on the sidelines.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Sichenje, Bell; Clarke, Carey, Coventry, Docherty, Chambers; Dykes, Campbell

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O'Brien, Thomason; Windass, Broadhead; Moore

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Wrexham

Although Charlton are winless in three matches, they have shown enough in their recent performances to suggest that this could be a hard-fought contest. Nevertheless, we can only back Wrexham to continue their strong form, even if they only prevail by the odd goal in three.

