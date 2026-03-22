Tottenham injury news: Micky van de Ven latest as Nottingham Forest defeat fuels Premier League relegation doomsday fears

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Mar 2026 18:16

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven was taken off against Nottingham Forest for tactical reasons, assistant Bruno Saltor has revealed.

The Londoners' plight in the Premier League has worsened following their damaging 3-0 defeat against Forest at home on Sunday, with the club now 17th in the table.

Spurs were trailing 1-0 at half time after Igor Jesus scored from a corner, and supporters grew more concerned when defender Van de Ven did not return after the interval.

Igor Tudor's assistant Bruno Saltor took questions after the game due to the interim manager suffering a family bereavement, and he insisted that Van de Ven was not injured.

Speaking to reporters, Saltor revealed the changes made at half time were tactical, saying: "No [he is not injured]. It was a sub with the intention to give more dynamic in the left side and have more legs going forward. I thought that was like a tactical sub."

The Dutchman played as a left-back in the first half but he was replaced by Destiny Udogie, who is a more natural full-back.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Has Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero let Spurs down?

Van de Ven cannot be faulted for looking poor as a left-back against Forest given he prefers to play as a centre-back, but he has also made numerous costly mistakes throughout the season.

It should also be noted that the defender was sent off against Crystal Palace on March 5 after making a foul in the penalty area, and his dismissal eventually led to Tottenham collapsing and losing 3-1.

The 24-year-old has not been the only established defender to have made errors this season, with Cristian Romero at times guilty of playing recklessly.

If Spurs are relegated from the Premier League, senior pros such as Van de Ven and Romero will rightly come in for significant criticism.

© Imago

Relegation battle: What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

If the Lilywhites were concerned about the threat of relegation before today's result, then alarm bells will be ringing around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The defeat against Forest has left Spurs on 30 points, one more than 18th-placed West Ham United, and two fewer than 16th-placed Forest.

There are only seven matches remaining in the Premier League season, and they face a difficult schedule, with the club set to play Sunderland away from home on April 12, before taking on Brighton & Hove Albion six days later.

West Ham will play Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers next in the top flight, and it would not be surprising if Spurs dropped into the bottom three with five games left.