Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League relegation fears mount after Spurs match winless record

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 02:14

Tottenham Hotspur's season has descended into a state of historic crisis following a demoralising 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Lilywhites entered the contest desperate to halt a disastrous slide that has seen them fall towards the Premier League relegation zone under interim head coach Igor Tudor, whose future is already being called into question.

Despite Dominic Solanke putting the capital club 1-0 up after 34 minutes, a red card for Micky van de Ven saw the wheels come off as the hosts were once again undermined by defensive frailties.

An Ismaila Sarr brace, either side of Jorgen Strand Larsen's goal, secured a vital London derby win for Oliger Glasner's side, leaving Spurs 16th in the Premier League table, one point clear above the drop zone.

Spurs equal 51-year winless record after Palace loss

© Imago / IMAGO / Mark Pain

With Spurs now winless since a 1-0 victory over Palace in December's reverse fixture, the North London side have failed to secure a win in 11 successive league matches for the first time since October 1975.

Furthermore, the defeat against the Eagles marks the first time the club has lost five consecutive Premier League fixtures since November 2004, when they eventually suffered a sequence of six straight defeats.

1975 - Tottenham have failed to win 11 successive league games for the first time since October 1975, while it’s the first time they’ve lost five consecutive Premier League matches since November 2004 (run of six). Disarray. pic.twitter.com/aPYKvHHMsU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2026

The ongoing dismal streak underlines the depth of disarray at the club, as their struggle for stability has continued under the new coaching regime.

The managerial change has done little to spark any change in results, with Tudor unable to inspire an injury-ravaged side, whose 34-year stay in the top flight is now under serious threat.

Could struggling Spurs really go down?

© Iconsport / PA Images

At this point, fears of relegation must be on the minds of anyone of a Spurs persuasion, given their standing in the table.

With the teams below them picking up points, Spurs' 11-match winless sequence leaves them on the brink of dropping into the dreaded zone ahead of Premier League fixtures against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

The Lilywhites sit bottom of the 2026 table after 11 matches played, with their four points claimed three fewer than bottom-placed Burnley.

In contrast, 18th-placed West Ham United have claimed 14 points, Nottingham Forest in 17th have earned 10 and Leeds United have accumulated 11 from 11 fixtures in the New Year.