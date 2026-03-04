Premier League Gameweek 29
Spurs
Mar 5, 2026 8.00pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Crystal Palace

Team News: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Spurs vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Facing the last team they managed to get one over in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Crystal Palace to North London for Thursday's derby.

The Lilywhites have failed to win any of their last 10 top-flight matches since December's 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

TOTTENHAM

Out: Destiny Udogie (thigh), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Cristian Romero (suspended)

Doubtful: Djed Spence (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Danso, Van de Ven, Dragusin; Porro, Sarr, Palhinha, Gray; Simons; Tel, Richarlison

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Maxence Lacroix (suspended), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Jefferson Lerma (thigh)

Doubtful: Jorgen Strand Larsen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Strand Larsen

