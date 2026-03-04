Mikel Arteta issues injury update as crucial Arsenal star misses key Brighton & Hove Albion fixture

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 19:27

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has said that William Saliba is not involved in Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion due to the ankle injury that he sustained in the clash with Chelsea last time out.

Saliba was on the scoresheet in the 2-1 success over Chelsea, and the France international played the full 90 minutes of the Premier League contest.

However, the 24-year-old was a notable absentee when Arsenal confirmed their XI for the match against Brighton at the Amex.

Arteta has revealed that an issue sustained against Chelsea has ruled the centre-back out of action, with Cristhian Mosquera instead selected from the start.

"He turned his ankle against Chelsea," Arteta told reporters ahead of the match. "He managed to finish the game somehow, but he was too sore to play today.”

Ankle injury prevents Saliba from facing Brighton

According to The Mirror, the issue is precautionary, with Arsenal unwilling to take any chances with one of their most important players.

As a result, the expectation is that the defender will be available for Arsenal's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayer Leverkusen on March 11.

The Gunners will be in FA Cup action against Mansfield Town on Saturday, but it is highly unlikely that Saliba will feature in that contest.

Saliba has been a standout player for the London club this season, making 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and registering one assist.

Mosquera handed another opportunity to shine

Arteta also said that Mosquera has demonstrated that he can be 'fully trusted' with his performances for the club this term.

“He’s been great. Obviously Wilo is in the partnership that we normally play, but Cristhian’s showed that we can fully trust him," said Arteta.

Mosquera is making his 22nd appearance of the season for Arsenal against Brighton.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Valencia during last summer's transfer window, penning a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.