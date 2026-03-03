Premier League Gameweek 29
Brighton
Mar 4, 2026 7.30pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Arsenal

Team News: Brighton vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brighton vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Paul Marriott

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will both go in search of their third consecutive Premier League wins in Wednesday evening's showdown at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls overcame Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Sunday, shortly before the Gunners' critical London derby victory over Chelsea by the same scoreline, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRIGHTON vs. ARSENAL

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (unspecified), Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Baleba; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Ben White (knock)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Declan Rice (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

