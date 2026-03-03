Team News: Brighton vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 03 Mar 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 19:30

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will both go in search of their third consecutive Premier League wins in Wednesday evening's showdown at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls overcame Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Sunday, shortly before the Gunners' critical London derby victory over Chelsea by the same scoreline, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (unspecified), Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Baleba; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Ben White (knock)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Declan Rice (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli