Team News: Brighton vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will both go in search of their third consecutive Premier League wins in Wednesday evening's showdown at the Amex Stadium.
The Seagulls overcame Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Sunday, shortly before the Gunners' critical London derby victory over Chelsea by the same scoreline, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BRIGHTON vs. ARSENAL
BRIGHTON
Out: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)
Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (unspecified), Yasin Ayari (shoulder)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Baleba; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck
ARSENAL
Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Ben White (knock)
Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Declan Rice (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli