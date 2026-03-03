Wolves transfer news: Rob Edwards 'tells' club chiefs his preference for Mateus Mane this summer

By Darren Plant | 03 Mar 2026 14:40

Rob Edwards has reportedly informed Wolverhampton Wanderers chiefs that he wants to keep Mateus Mane at Molineux.

Wolves are currently preparing to take on Liverpool on Tuesday night, the first of two matches against the Merseyside giants in the space of 72 hours.

However, sitting adrift in bottom place in the Premier League table, Wolves are already preparing for life in the Championship in 2026-27.

Prior to what is perceived to be inevitable relegation, interest is growing in wonderkid Mane, who has been a rare shining light for Wolves in this season's top flight.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the clubs who are allegedly admirers in the 18-year-old.

Edwards informs Wolves of Mane stance

Nevertheless, as per talkSPORT, Edwards has taken the stance of pushing to keep Mane for the next campaign.

Edwards has allegedly gone as far as informing the club's hierarchy that the teenager should stay at Molineux for another campaign.

Whether that is plausible remains to be seen. As well as a Mane sale theoretically funding a shake-up of their squad, the playmaker is expected to be inundated with offers.

Wolves remain in a strong position to retain Mane's services in the short term with a contract in place until 2029.

Should Wolves keep Mane?

Since being fast-tracked into the spotlight by Edwards, it has become clear that Mane has the ability to progress into a star player at a higher-profile club.

Given Wolves' predicament, many Premier League and European giants are already circling for his signature.

From Wolves' perspective, it is all about maximising the amount of money that they can receive for Mane. If an offer of £45m arrives for the player, can they really afford to reject it?

Edwards clearly trusts Mane. Incredibly, he has played at least 86 minutes of the last 12 Premier League matches.

The long-term aim for Wolves is to be a Premier League club for 2027-28. There are no guarantees that Mane will have sufficient enough impact in the Championship where rejecting big-money proposals this summer is worthwhile.

Therefore, cashing in and putting together a formidable squad for the second tier of English football feels like the logical step.