Liverpool and Man Utd 'take stance' on talented Premier League-based teenager

Valuation standoff: Liverpool and Man Utd 'refuse' £50m asking price
Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly made a decision on Wolverhampton Wanderers youngstar Mateus Mane

It recently emerged that Wolves were facing a significant battle to retain their most promising young talent as they prepare for a likely return to the Championship.

The West Midlands outfit have endured a dismal 2025-26 campaign and currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table despite a late resurgence in form under Rob Edwards.

While the club’s top-flight status is under severe threat, the Mane's emergence has provided a rare glimmer of hope for the Molineux faithful. 

However, United and Liverpool's interest slightly soured the mood, given the pair's standing domestically and in Europe; however, a summer transfer may not happen. 

Liverpool and United reportedly baulk at Wolves' Mane valuation

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

Football Insider reports that both Liverpool and United have decided they will not meet the £50m asking price set by Wolves for Mateus Mane.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has flourished since being handed a consistent run in the first team, recording two goals and an assist in 17 Premier League appearances this term.

While the North West giants are understood to be long-term admirers of the England youth international, they currently view the player as too raw to justify such a substantial financial outlay.

Sources suggest that both clubs would prefer a structured deal with a lower initial fee rather than meeting the steep demands of the relegation-threatened side. 

Inflated valuation: Is Mane worth the reported £50m asking price?

 

© Imago / Action Plus

Although Mane has received rave reviews, it would be unwise to commit heavily to a player with fewer than 20 top-flight appearances.

Mane continues to attract praise across the division, with recruitment teams from top clubs reportedly impressed by the technical ability and maturity shown by the young player in a struggling side.

The above source suggests that experts believe the midfielder's game will become significantly more polished once he is integrated into a more dominant tactical system.

If Wolves are relegated, then the £50m asking price may be reduced, incentivising the big-six giants to reignite their interest after the latest stance.

