Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'seriously' considering move for Real Madrid star

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Mar 2026 14:16

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Eduardo Camavinga ahead of the summer transfer window. Strengthening the midfield is expected to be a key priority for the club, particularly after confirming that Casemiro will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. The future of Manuel Ugarte also remains uncertain after an underwhelming spell, and United are likely to invest heavily in that area.

In recent weeks, the 20-time Premier League champions have been linked with Elliot Anderson, while Camavinga has now emerged as another potential target.

Eduardo Camavinga could be heading for an exit?

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid could be open to offers for the French midfielder, who joined from Stade Rennais in 2021 and has since made over 210 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has started just 12 La Liga matches this season and has often been deployed as a utility option, featuring at left-back and in wide midfield roles.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are seriously considering a move, with Madrid potentially willing to listen to offers in excess of £43m, although no final decision has been made on his future.

Man Utd likely to face competition from Liverpool

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Camavinga is viewed as an ideal addition given his pace, energy, and big-game experience, having won multiple Champions League titles during his time in Spain.

However, Manchester United are unlikely to have a clear run at Camavinga, as Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation, with the Reds reportedly leading the race for his signature.

United’s chances of securing a deal could improve if they qualify for next season’s Champions League, although Liverpool may still hold an advantage, particularly if Xabi Alonso is appointed as their next manager in place of Arne Slot.

The Reds are expected to prioritise a squad revamp next summer following a disappointing campaign, with the addition of a defensive midfielder likely to be high on the agenda.

Wataru Endo is almost certain to depart, while uncertainty also surrounds the long-term futures of Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, both of whom have been linked with moves away from Anfield.