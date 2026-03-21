Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'leading' race ahead of Chelsea to sign £43m Real Madrid star

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Mar 2026 19:35

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021 and has since developed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe, making over 210 appearances across all competitions.

This season, Camavinga has made 20 appearances in La Liga, starting 12 of them, which has led to growing speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club.

It has been suggested that Madrid could be open to offers in the region of £43m (€50m) for the midfielder during the summer window.

The general buzz emerging from Spain is that Camavinga’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu may be drawing to a close, and while the club are not actively pushing him out, they could be willing to sanction a sale for the right price.

Liverpool leading the race to sign Eduardo Camavinga?

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Liverpool hold a strong interest in Camavinga and have begun laying the groundwork for a potential move.

Chelsea are also keen on the versatile midfielder, who is capable of operating in a defensive role as well as on the left, although Liverpool are believed to be leading the race at this stage.

The Reds have reportedly made fresh contact with individuals close to Camavinga’s camp and have already held two separate meetings with his representatives.

The Blues remain firm admirers of the Frenchman and could step up their pursuit, particularly if Enzo Fernandez departs in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool's midfield situation and a huge summer window ahead

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Liverpool are expected to be active once again in the summer transfer window, with midfield reinforcements likely to be a priority regardless of Arne Slot’s long-term future.

Alexis Mac Allister has struggled to hit top form this season, while Curtis Jones faces an uncertain future amid links with a move away from Anfield.

Wataru Endo is expected to depart, and the need for a specialist defensive midfielder has become increasingly evident after Liverpool’s vulnerabilities in that area were exposed throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are reportedly showing interest in both Ibrahima Konate and Mac Allister, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs will engage in further transfer dealings following Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Madrid last summer.