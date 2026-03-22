Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Augsburg vs. Stuttgart

By Sebastian Sternik | 22 Mar 2026 00:10

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Eintracht Frankfurt's trip to Mainz 05 for the Rhein-Main derby, St Pauli's huge clash with Freiburg, and Stuttgart's visit to Augsburg.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Super Sunday kicks off with a high-stakes clash at the MEWA Arena as Mainz look to drag themselves further away from the relegation zone.

At the same time, Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing for the top six, and they could certainly do with a big derby victory to boost their chances.

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz may have struggled for Bundesliga wins in recent weeks, but their resilience has been well-established, and given their need for points in the relegation battle, they will be particularly motivated for this clash.

Frankfurt are chasing down Leverkusen in the race for Europe, and while their overall form has been commendable, their record on the road suggests that they are unlikely to walk away with all three points on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

St Pauli will be looking to continue their recent upswing in results as they hope to end the weekend outside of the bottom three.

Freiburg, on the other hand, are on cloud nine following their recent Europa League win, and they will be determined to continue building momentum.

We say: St Pauli 2-1 Freiburg

St Pauli are fighting for Bundesliga survival, and we are backing them to earn a huge win at home.

Freiburg are in poor domestic form and have nothing to keep them motivated in the competition. Europa League duties are currently higher on the priority list for the Breisgau Brazilians.

> Click here to read our full preview for St Pauli vs. Freiburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / kolbert-press

Stuttgart's pursuit of Champions League qualification continues this Sunday, with the Swabians looking to build on their five-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have lost their last two league matches and they will be hoping to shake off their poor recent form with a solid result at home.

We say: Augsburg 2-2 Stuttgart

Stuttgart come into the weekend's clash after a gruelling European game, and they have looked increasingly vulnerable at the back.

Augsburg's record in front of goal has been impressive, but while they may be able to threaten the visitors' defence, their opponents will likely have enough firepower to take at least a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Augsburg vs. Stuttgart, including team news and possible lineups