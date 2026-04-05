Preview: Hull City vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Apr 2026 12:03

Coventry City face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Easter Monday looking to move ever closer to Premier League promotion.

At a time when the Sky Blues sit at the top of the Championship table, Hull are in fifth position, four points clear of seventh-placed Southampton in the race for the playoffs.

Match preview

Having watched Middlesbrough lose to Millwall, another window of opportunity opened up for Coventry to strengthen their hold of top spot against Derby County later on Good Friday.

Although the Rams pegged back their hosts on two occasions, Frank Lampard's side ultimately secured a 3-2 victory at the CBS Arena to move 11 points clear at the top of the standings.

A maximum of eight points are required from the last six games to guarantee promotion to the Premier League, yet Lampard and his players are now in a position where failure to lift the Championship trophy at the end of the season would come as a bitter disappointment.

Eight wins have been recorded from their last nine games, including a four-match streak of away victories at West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, Bristol City and Swansea City.

However, Coventry head into this fixture looking to end a dismal 32-year streak, as well as move closer to a first-ever six successive away wins in the top flight or second tier.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

With this game the last to be played on Easter Monday, the conundrums will have changed for Coventry come kickoff, but Hull's would have remained the same as they look to fend off the chasing pack for the playoffs.

Suffering four defeats across a seven-match period had the potential to significant hinder Hull's efforts to make the top six.

Nevertheless, collecting four points from games versus Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United have moved Sergej Jakirovic's side four points ahead of Southampton, who have a game in hand.

Possessing an inferior goal difference to Wrexham and the Saints will concern Jakirovic, something not helped by no clean sheet being kept in six games.

Furthermore, Hull have conceded 32 goals in 20 fixtures at the MKM Stadium. Only Sheffield Wednesday have shipped more goals on home territory.

At least four goals have been scored in the last five league games to be played at the ground.

Hull City Championship form:

L L W L W D

Coventry City Championship form:

W W W L W W

Team News

© Imago

Jakirovic may opt to replace Charlie Hughes with John Egan in the Hull defence, that change having taken place at half time versus Oxford.

With Jakirovic disappointed with the chances missed in the Oxford game, Lewis Koumas and Kieran Dowell will also be considered for starts in the final third.

Lewie Coyle will start at left-back if he suffered no ill-effects with a recent ankle issue versus Oxford, but Regan Slater is sidelined for a month with his own ankle injury.

Ephron Mason-Clark and Haji Wright are both in line for recalls in the Coventry final third, with Romain Esse and Ellis Simms likely to drop out.

Although Jack Rudoni scored twice as a substitute on his recent from injury, the playmaker may remain among the replacements.

Joel Latibeaudiere should return to the squad after international duty, while Brandon Thomas-Asante could also make the bench after injury.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Phillips; Drameh, Ajayi, Hughes, Coyle; Lundstram, Crooks; Belloumi, Koumas, Joseph; McBurnie

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Grimes, Onyeka; Sakamoto, Eccles, Mason-Clark; Wright

We say: Hull City 2-2 Coventry City

While we can only see goals in this contest, it is open to debate who will score more. Despite Hull's inconsistency at home, they have the quality to trouble the leaders, and Coventry may be prepared to take a share of the spoils in what should be an entertaining fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.