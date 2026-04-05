Frank Lampard's Coventry City bidding to end 32-year streak in Hull City Championship showdown

By Darren Plant | 05 Apr 2026 10:26

Coventry City will be bidding to end a 32-year streak when they face Hull City on Easter Monday.

Frank Lampard's side make the trip to the MKM Stadium looking to strengthen their hold of top spot in the Championship table.

The 3-2 triumph over Derby County on Good Friday has provided the Sky Blues with an 11-point advantage over second-placed Millwall, although Ipswich Town, who trail Coventry by 14 points, have two matches in hand.

Nevertheless, Coventry now need just eight points from six fixtures to secure promotion to the Premier League.

That all said, the Midlands outfit make the trip to East Yorkshire needing to overcome a run that has lasted since 1994.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Coventry eager to end unwanted Easter run

An incredible eight wins have been posted from their last nine fixtures in the Championship, the only defeat coming to a Southampton side that stunned Arsenal in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

However, Coventry square off against Hull having remarkably only prevailed in one of their last 20 matches played on Easter Monday.

That success came against Bristol City in 2021, while it has been 32 years since Coventry last won an away fixture played on this day.

Just four draws have been recorded across 14 such contests since a victory at Ipswich in 1994.

On a positive note, Coventry are currently on a four-match winning streak on their travels in the Championship, beating West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, Bristol City and Swansea City respectively.

They are chasing down a record of six, which they have never achieved in the top flight or second tier of English football.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Why are goals and a draw most likely between Hull, Coventry?

Not only have four of the last six games between these two clubs ended in draws, an array of goals have been scored at the MKM Stadium in 2025-26.

Hull have netted and conceded 32 goals apiece across 20 games. Furthermore, there have been at least four goals netted in Championship fixtures at the MKM Stadium in the last five such fixtures.

Meanwhile, Coventry have netted 41 times in away Championship games this season, seven more than any other team.