Friday's Championship predictions and previews including Coventry City vs. Derby County

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Championship predictions include Coventry City's home fixture with Derby County, and Middlesbrough's clash with Millwall at the Riverside Stadium.

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Middlesbrough and Millwall square off on Good Friday with the ambition of ending the day in second position in the Championship table.

Although these teams sit in second and fourth place respectively, there is just a two-point gap between them, with Ipswich Town sandwiched in the middle.

We say: Middlesbrough 1-1 Millwall

Both clubs are in the position where they cannot afford many more dropped points if they want to secure automatic promotion.

However, especially in Middlesbrough's case, there is an argument that a share of the spoils would be a positive result here, and we can see a low-scoring draw being played out.

> Click here to read our full preview for Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hull City will return from the international window with a trip to the Kassam Stadium for a Championship meeting with Oxford United on Good Friday.

The Tigers currently occupy fifth spot in the league table, while the U's are languishing in 23rd position.

We say: Oxford United 1-1 Hull City

Oxford have avoided defeat in their last three outings at Kassam Stadium, and we think they will do enough to hold promotion-chasing Hull to add a useful point in their quest to remain a Championship side.

> Click here to read our full preview for Oxford United vs. Hull City, including team news and predicted lineups

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Returning to Championship action after the international break, Charlton Athletic and Bristol City meet on Good Friday with both sides positioned in the bottom half of the table and separated by just three points.

The Addicks head into the contest following a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City, while the visitors arrive under new management after a fourth loss in five matches saw Gerhard Struber depart and 78-year-old Roy Hodgson appointed as his successor.

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Bristol City

Both sides approach this fixture with safety within reach, but with form and confidence still in question. We expect a closely fought contest, with the Robins benefiting from a ‘new manager bounce’ to secure their first league win in six matches.

> Click here to read our full preview for Charlton Athletic vs. Bristol City, including team news and predicted lineups

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Separated by three places but just two points in the bottom half of the Championship table, Sheffield United and Swansea will square off at Bramall Lane on Friday.

The hosts have dropped back down to 17th spot due to a four-game winless streak before the international break, while their visitors sit 14th after consecutive defeats.

We say: Sheffield United 2-1 Swansea City

With both sides looking for a fresh start after tough runs into the international break, we anticipate a close encounter on Friday and give a slight edge to the hosts.

Sheffield United still possess far more quality than their league position suggests, while the visitors' tally of 17 points away from home is the third lowest in the Championship.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sheffield United vs. Swansea City, including team news and predicted lineups

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In the middle of a relegation dogfight, Leicester City welcome mid-table dwellers Preston North End to the King Power Stadium for a Championship fixture on Friday.

The Foxes shared the spoils with Watford prior to the March international break, whilst the Lilywhites defeated Stoke City at Deepdale to provide some much-needed Lancashire cheer.

We say: Leicester 2-1 Preston North End

With West Bromwich Albion recently picking up back-to-back wins in the relegation battle, Leicester need to start throwing consistent punches in the fight for Championship survival.

Preston are, in theory, an ideal visitors to the King Power, with the Lilywhites marooned in mid-table with nothing tangible to play for.

> Click here to read our full preview for Leicester vs. Preston, including team news and predicted lineups

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Aiming to record three consecutive wins in their fight for Championship survival, West Bromwich Albion host playoff-chasing Wrexham at The Hawthorns on Friday.

The Baggies picked up a seismic result at Bristol City before the international break, whilst the Red Dragons secured a narrow comeback success at the base of Sheffield United.

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Wrexham

Off the back of two consecutive wins, West Brom are full of confidence and will be looking to conquer the Red Dragons on Friday.

However, Wrexham are an extremely competent outfit on the road and should be good enough for at least a split of the points.

> Click here to read our full preview for West Brom vs. Wrexham, including team news and predicted lineups

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Both aiming to bounce back from defeats last time out, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday will kick off the Easter Weekend with a clash at the bet365 Stadium on Friday.

A dip in form has seen the hosts drop to 15th spot in the Championship table, while their visitors are already condemned to a 24th-placed finish and relegation on -6 points with seven games left to play.

We say: Stoke City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City have certainly experienced a major dip in form and confidence since the turn of the year, but they still have plenty of quality and will see is as crucial that they get past an already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday side on home turf.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stoke City vs. Sheffield Wednesday, including team news and predicted lineups

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Looking to prove that they are not on the metaphorical beach following the end of their playoff ambitions, Birmingham City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Friday.

Blues produced another insipid away performance at Derby County last time out, whilst the relegation-threatened Rovers frustrated Premier League-chasing Middlesbrough at Ewood Park.

We say: Birmingham City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

With their playoff dreams dead and buried, Birmingham's squad are playing for spots in the club's plans past the summer, as well as the future of head coach Davies.

Blackburn are still embroiled in the relegation dogfight and could suffer a narrow defeat on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Birmingham City vs. Blackburn Rovers, including team news and predicted lineups

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Watford make the trip to Loftus Road to play Queens Park Rangers knowing that a win is realistically required to retain hope of making the playoffs.

At a time when the Hornets sit in ninth position in the Championship table, the Hoops are three points adrift in 12th place.

We say: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Watford

With both teams unbeaten in two matches, this should prove to be a hard-fought fixture. However, when both teams require maximum points, they could be left disappointed in a competitive encounter, particularly Watford who need a win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Queens Park Rangers vs. Watford, including team news and predicted lineups

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Relegation-threatened Portsmouth will return from the international break with a tricky away assignment against Norwich City on Good Friday.

Pompey are hovering just above the dotted line, while the Canaries resume their Championship campaign in 10th spot.

We say: Norwich City 2-0 Portsmouth

Portsmouth have enjoyed success in recent trips to Carrow Road, but they are currently low on confidence following a poor run of results, and we think their disappointing run of form will continue against an in-form Norwich side.

> Click here to read our full preview for Norwich City vs. Portsmouth, including team news and predicted lineups

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Coventry City play host to Derby County on Friday evening looking to move one step closer to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

At a time when the Sky Blues hold a nine-point lead at the top of the Championship table, the Rams are three points adrift of the playoffs in eighth position.

We say: Coventry City 3-1 Derby County

With this game coming after a two-week break and internationals being played at the start of the week, it remains to be seen who will react best. Nevertheless, we can only back the Sky Blues to come through in style, even if they cannot keep a clean sheet.

> Click here to read our full preview for Coventry City vs. Derby County, including team news and predicted lineups