Man United transfer news: Why Premier League success could lead to 'challenging' Andre Onana problem

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Apr 2026 00:01 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 07:42

Andre Onana will be in line for a pay rise if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League this season, the latest report has claimed.

Michael Carrick's spell as interim boss at Old Trafford could hardly have been more successful, with the Englishman having won five, drawn one and lost just one of his seven games in charge.

The club are third in the Premier League table and boast a seven-point lead over sixth-placed Chelsea, making them clear favourites to finish in the top five.

Qualifying for the Champions League will reportedly be significant for United given they have encountered a number of financial issues in recent years.

However, ESPN report that Onana would be in line for a pay rise upon returning from his loan spell at Trabzonspor if United return to the top table of European football, which could make offloading him problematic.

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Why Senne Lammens must remain number one at Old Trafford

The importance of a strong number one between the posts should not be underestimated, and United do not need to look further than rivals.

Liverpool were unable to win major honours under Jurgen Klopp prior to signing Alisson Becker, while Manchester City launched a dynasty under Pep Guardiola with Ederson in goal.

Current Manchester United shot-stopper Senne Lammens has proven to be a reliable presence, and though the 23-year-old has made some errors, he has shown enough potential to be trusted over the coming seasons.

© Imago / Action Plus

Are Manchester United facing a serious summer transfer window problem?

Keeping Onana at Old Trafford next season could prove problematic considering the club are reportedly still struggling to balance their finances.

The exit of Casemiro for free in the summer will save a significant sum on wages, but the club will have to be active in the transfer window if they are to push higher up the table.

Bruno Fernandes has frequently been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and selling the captain would bring in a sizeable sum.

If the Red Devils hope to keep their star players, they may need to offload a number of squad players, but it remains to be seen how much interest they will be able to generate if their players' wages increase substantially this summer.