Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'plan' to raise £100m from five player sales this summer

By Darren Plant | 31 Mar 2026 18:22

Manchester United have allegedly forecast that they could generate in the region of £100m through the sales of five players during the summer transfer window.

Despite spending in excess of £200m during the last summer market, it is line to pay off with Michael Carrick having guided the Red Devils into third position in the Premier League table.

As a result, Man United stand to benefit from the riches of the Champions League, a year on from missing out on European football altogether.

With Casemiro having already confirmed that he plans to leave Old Trafford, considerable space will be freed up on the wage bill.

However, as per Sky Sports News, United's hierarchy wants to further boost their funds by facilitating the exits of five players.

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Who are five players Man United want to sell?

Man United are hoping that Barcelona push through their £26m buy-option for Marcus Rashford after the attacker's successful loan stint.

With the England international a homegrown talent, it would significantly bolster their position with the relevant financial regulations.

Napoli are also in line to sign loanee Rasmus Hojlund in a £38m deal, providing that they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Although Trabzonspor do not have a buy option for Andre Onana, the 29-year-old has kick-started his career in Turkey and will expect offers.

The Premier League giants also expect to receive sizeable proposals for the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

That said, Man United may need to be open-minded to loan offers with buy options unless they are prepared to take financial hits on the pair.

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Man United in ideal place to continue rebuild

When you consider that Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho will also leave Old Trafford on free transfers, Man United's weekly outgoings will be reduced considerably.

Not including academy talent that have received opportunities, there are 17 senior players that will likely remain at Man United for 2026-27.

Combined with the fresh faces that will inevitably arrive to match the increase in matches, the potential is there for Man United to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title and other silverware.