Man Utd news: Michael Carrick handed big injury boost as update emerges before Dublin training camp

By Lewis Blain | 31 Mar 2026 15:30

Manchester United are continuing their preparations during a crucial break in the season, with focus firmly on regaining momentum ahead of a demanding run-in.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed spell of results, but the upcoming fixtures could define their campaign, particularly with European ambitions still hanging in the balance.

There is now cautious optimism around the squad too, after a fresh injury update offered encouragement to interim boss Michael Carrick ahead of their return to action against Leeds United on April 13th.

Man Utd receive injury update on Lisandro Martinez before Leeds clash

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

According to reports, Lisandro Martinez is now expected to be part of the travelling squad for United’s upcoming training camp in Dublin, as he steps up his recovery from a calf injury.

The centre-back has missed the last five matches, having last featured in the draw against West Ham United in February, but is now targeting a return for the game at Old Trafford against Leeds.

Although a minor setback delayed his comeback, the 28-year-old is now in line to take part in an “intensive” four-day training camp in Ireland. If he comes through that period without issue, he could slot straight back into the side.

His potential return is particularly timely given that Harry Maguire will miss the next game through suspension, opening the door for Martinez to immediately reclaim his place in defence.

Lisandro Martinez return a welcome boost for Michael Carrick

© Imago / Action Plus

For Carrick, this update could hardly have come at a better time.

United have looked vulnerable defensively in recent weeks, and Martinez’s presence brings not only quality on the ball but also leadership and aggression out of possession.

His ability to progress play from deep and organise the back line has been sorely missed, especially during a period where consistency has been hard to find. With crucial games on the horizon, reintegrating a player of his calibre could help stabilise performances.

While he may not yet be at full match sharpness, even having him available again gives United a stronger platform to build from.

At this stage of the season, that could prove decisive in determining whether they finish strongly or fall short of their objectives.