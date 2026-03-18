Bournemouth vs. Man United: Will Red Devils have Lisandro Martinez available for Cherries clash?

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 14:43 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 14:46

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Lisandro Martinez will once again be absent when the Red Devils face Bournemouth on Friday night.

Martinez has missed Man United's last four Premier League matches with what was previously described as a 'minor' calf issue.

The Argentina international is yet to return to training, though, and will again be missing from the squad when the 20-time English champions continue their Premier League campaign at Bournemouth.

Martinez could instead return for the team's first match after the next international break, which will be against Leeds United on April 13.

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Martinez remains on the sidelines for Man United

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu remain unavailable, but Noussair Mazraoui should recover from an illness to be involved against the Cherries.

"He’s a lot closer. He’s getting there. After this one, I think he’ll be alright," Carrick told reporters when asked about Martinez's fitness for the Bournemouth clash.

When questioned on Dorgu and De Ligt, Carrick said: "Patrick further down the line. Similar really (De Ligt). Frustrating for Mata (De Ligt), he’s been trying to work towards getting back, it’s a back issue that’s proving difficult. We’ll keep working as hard as we can."

Man United welcomed Mason Mount back into their squad against Aston Villa on Sunday, though, and the playmaker will again be available at the Vitality Stadium.

"Starting would be too much at this point, from training time and the exposure he’s had. It’s brilliant to have him back, he’s a fantastic player and great to have around the group. The break coming up is a good time for him," Carrick added when asked about Mount.

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Carrick again facing major Sesko decision for Bournemouth clash

Carrick once again faces a major call when it comes to his attack on Friday, with Benjamin Sesko coming off the bench to score against Villa last time out.

Sesko has now netted seven times in his last nine Premier League games, but he dropped down to the bench against Villa after finding it tough in the recent loss to Newcastle United.

Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha started as the front three against Villa, and Carrick must now decide whether to bring Sesko back in for a start.

"It’s a tough game, a tough place to go. They’re on a really good run of form, but it's a difficult game. Going there, we’ve had a good run, the boys are in good shape, but always a difficult game. We know that. Really well-coached team and good energy, so we know we’ll be in for a game," added Carrick when questioned on Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in the league since the start of January.

Man United are third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.