Gennaro Gattuso reacts after Italy set unwanted record with painful 2026 World Cup playoff defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina

By Oliver Thomas | 31 Mar 2026 23:40 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 23:44

Four-time world champions Italy have failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after suffering a playoff final penalty-shootout defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina at Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica on Tuesday.

Substitutes Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante both missed from 12 yards as the 10-man Azzurri were beaten 4-1 on penalties after a nail-biting contest ended 1-1 in extra time.

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni was shown a straight red card on the stroke of half time for a late last-man tackle, after Moise Kean had given Gennaro Gattuso’s team the lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Italy were indebted to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for making nine important saves over the 90 minutes. However, the Man City shot-stopper was finally beaten in the 79th minute when Haris Tabakovic turned in a rebound after Edin Dzeko’s initial header from a corner was parried.

Bosnia were unable to break down Italy’s stubborn backline across an additional 30 minutes of extra time, but they prevailed on penalties to secure their spot at the World Cup for just the second time after competing at the 2014 tournament.

As for Italy, they have set a new unwanted record, as defeat has seen them become the first former winner to miss three consecutive World Cup finals.

ITALY'S WORLD CUP RECORD SINCE 2006 TRIUMPH 2010: Group Stage elimination 2014: Group Stage elimination 2018: Playoff final defeat to Sweden (1-0) 2022: Playoff semi-final defeat to North Macedonia (1-0) 2026: Playoff final defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina (4-1 on penalties after 1-1 draw)

The Azzurri were crowned European champions at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, but their form has famously faltered when it comes to World Cup qualification.

In 2018, Italy were beaten 1-0 by Sweden and failed to qualify for the World Cup held in Russia, before suffering a shock defeat by the same scoreline to North Macedonia in the playoff semi-finals for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

Another painful playoff exit means that Italy (12th) will be FIFA’s highest-ranked nation to not compete at this summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

World champions in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006, Italy’s next opportunity to qualify for football’s biggest tournament will be in 2030.

Their last match at a World Cup was in the 2014 group stage when they lost 1-0 to Uruguay, a result which knocked them out of the tournament and will be remembered for Luis Suarez’s infamous bite on Giorgio Chiellini.

© Imago

Italy boss Gattuso: “It feels bad to go out like this”

Reflecting on Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, Gattuso told RAI Sport. “These lads didn’t deserve this, for the effort, the love, the determination. We had three chances, and most of their crosses were barely tickling us.

“I am still proud of my lads. If you poke me with a dagger today, nothing will come out, my blood is all gone. It was important for the Italian football movement and it feels bad to go out like this.

“I don’t want to talk about the referee or anything, but it’s fair today, this is football. I’ve been in football for many years, I celebrated and I got thumped, like today, but it’s hard to swallow this.

“I was surprised too by the sheer heart and determination they showed today. We were there under siege, in the trenches. Yet here we are talking about not making it to the World Cup again.

“I personally apologise for not having made it, but these lads gave absolutely everything.”

Asked if he will continue in his role as head coach, Gattuso added: “I think talking about my future today is not important. What was important was going to the World Cup. We take the performance, but it hurts. We’re disappointed.”

Bosnia-Herzegovina placed in Group B at 2026 World Cup

As for Bosnia, they can now look forward to competing in Group B at the 2026 World Cup, facing co-hosts Canada, 2022 hosts Qatar and fellow European nation Switzerland.

Sergej Barbarez’s side will play their opening group game against Canada in Toronto on June 12, before travelling to Los Angeles in the United States to face Switzerland six days later, and then to Seattle to take on Qatar on June 24.