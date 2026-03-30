Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for 2026 World Cup qualification match

By Matt Law | 30 Mar 2026 10:28 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 10:30

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Italy will lock horns in a 2026 World Cup playoff final on Tuesday night, with the winner securing their spot in the finals of the tournament.

Italy beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in the semi-finals of the playoffs last week, while Bosnia-Herzegovina navigated their way past Wales, triumphing on penalties.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy kick off?

The 2026 World Cup qualification fixture will kick off at 7.45pm UK time.

Where is Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy being played?

The Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica hosts the match on Tuesday night.

It is the home stadium of Bosnian football side NK Celik, and it will have a capacity of just 9,000 spectators for this match, meaning that there will be a fierce atmosphere.

How to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the 2026 World Cup qualification match is not available to watch live.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Amazon Prime Video will show highlights of the match, including any goals that are scored in the 2026 World Cup qualification fixture.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy: What's the story?

The winner of this playoff final will be placed in Group B at the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland, which is a favourable group on paper.

Italy made light work of Northern Ireland in the semi-finals last time out, recording a 2-0 victory, and they will be coming up against a Bosnia-Herzegovina team that managed to overcome Wales on penalties following a blockbuster affair.

Bosnia-Herzegovina came from behind to level it up against Wales, and four of their five penalty-takers held their nerve to help the visitors secure a 4-2 win in the shootout.

Italy have not been present in the finals of the last two World Cups, while they were eliminated in the group stage of both the 2010 and 2014 tournament.

As a result, there is so much on the line for the Italians here.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, meanwhile, have only ever qualified for one World Cup, being eliminated in the group stage of the 2014 tournament, but they will be full of confidence after coming through a tricky semi-final last time out.