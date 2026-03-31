Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifying predictions and previews including Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy

By Matt Law | 31 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's 2026 World Cup qualifying predictions include Italy's match with Bosnia-Herzegovina, in addition to Sweden's clash with Poland.

© Imago / Yulian Todorov

Kosovo welcome Turkey to Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Tuesday in a UEFA playoff final, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line.

The hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 in their semi-final, while the visitors progressed past Romania in their tie.

We say: Kosovo 1-3 Turkey

Although Kosovo have the home advantage, Turkey are certainly the stronger team on paper, and the visitors should seal the win and book their place at the World Cup.

> Click here to read our full preview for Kosovo vs. Turkey, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Czech Republic and Denmark will do battle in Prague on Tuesday with a place in the World Cup 2026 tournament on the line.

The hosts got to the Path A final with a win over Republic of Ireland after extra time and a penalty shootout last week, while their visitors cruised past North Macedonia.

We say: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark

Despite playing the final away from home and with the extensive enforced absences in their squad, we give Denmark the slight edge in what should be a tight contest in Prague and back the visitors to make it three straight World Cup appearances given the abundance of quality they still possess.

> Click here to read our full preview for Czech Republic vs. Denmark, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Both aiming to end 12 years of hurt, Italy will vie with Bosnia-Herzegovina for a place at this summer's World Cup, as the sides meet on Tuesday for a decisive playoff final.

Set to convene at Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, neither has reached FIFA's showpiece since 2014, so a night full of drama and tension awaits.

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-2 Italy (after extra time)

So much is at stake, with the weight of a nation bearing down on both teams. As a result, it might take 120 anxious minutes to separate them in a tooth-and-nail contest.

Neither side has a positive history in playoffs, but Italy have been galvanised by Gattuso and should just get over the line this time.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / TT

For the second time in four years, Sweden and Poland will fight for one place at the World Cup, as they meet on Tuesday for another winner-takes-all playoff final.

The Eagles prevailed on Polish soil to reach Qatar 2022, but this time the Swedes will have home advantage in Solna.

We say: Sweden 1-2 Poland (after extra time)

Given their depth of experience and superior form, Poland can spoil the party in Sweden, booking their place at another World Cup finals.

The Swedes have struggled through to this point, while their visitors are proving tough to beat and seem reunited under new management.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sweden vs. Poland, including team news and predicted lineups