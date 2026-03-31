Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 31 Mar 2026 10:37 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 10:39

Wigan Athletic and Leyton Orient square off on Tuesday night looking for the win that would move either club away from the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 19th position in the League One table, the visitors to the Brick Community Stadium are in 17th place and four points ahead of their hosts.

Match preview

Having racked up 14 points from nine games since his return to Wigan, Gary Caldwell will be content with the club's bid to avoid relegation.

However, for the third time in eight matches, the Latics suffered a defeat on Saturday where they conceded at least three goals.

Succumbing 3-0 at Reading has left Wigan just two points above the relegation zone, while their goal difference is worse than 21st-placed Exeter City's.

Although they have a match in hand on Burton Albion above them and the two clubs directly below, Caldwell is aware that there are increasingly small margins at a time when Wigan are bidding to make it five wins in six fixtures at the Brick Community Stadium.

Since losing 3-0 to Plymouth Argyle on home territory, Wigan have posted 2-0 victories over Bradford City and Exeter City respectively.

© Imago

Leyton Orient failed to take advantage of Exeter's long-standing winless streak at the weekend, as they were held to a goalless draw at St James Park.

As a result, a four-match winning streak that had featured 10 goals came to an end, but Richie Wellens' team are now six points clear of Exeter with a game in hand.

Two triumphs from their last seven outings should realistically be enough to secure third-tier survival, and there will be every confidence that another away success can be achieved when 10 points have been accumulated from the last five such encounters.

Nevertheless, despite that upturn, Leyton Orient have conceded 38 goals in 20 away games - the second worst record in the division - and they have lost 60% (12 of 20 games) of their League One away contests in 2025-26.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Leyton Orient League One form:

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Team News

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If Caldwell puts the defeat to Reading down as a bad day at the office, it could lead to a similar Wigan XI being selected.

James Carragher and Matt Smith are options to return in defence and midfield respectively, while Dara Costelloe may be provided with his first start since the end of February in the final third.

Eighteen-old Harrison Bettoni could drop out of the side if Caldwell wishes to manage the teenager's minutes.

After Sean Clare's early withdrawal against Exeter and Tom James also potentially missing out, Michael Craig is in line to start at right-back for Leyton Orient.

Although Craig was substituted at half time at Exeter, it was down to a switch to a back three.

Dan Happe and Idris El Mizouni are both options to return in defence and midfield respectively.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Kerr, Chapman; Rodrigues, Smith, Weir, Murray; Costelloe, Wright; Taylor

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Craig, Forrester, Simpson, Morris; El Mizouni, Bakinson; Archibald, Wellens, Mitchell; Ballard

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Leyton Orient

Although both clubs slipped up at the weekend, they were two of the form teams into the division heading into their previous match. The goals that Leyton Orient have been scoring has been a particular standout, and it leads us to predict a hard-earned win over a team who may be inclined to focus on avoiding defeat than pushing for maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.