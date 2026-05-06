Preview: Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 06 May 2026 17:56

Flamengo travel to Colombia on Friday aiming to secure qualification for the Copa Libertadores round of 16 as they face Independiente Medellin, currently third in their group.

The Rio side top Group A with seven points, and a win at the Atanasio Girardot would all but guarantee progression. Their strong campaign suffered its first setback last time out, when they were held to a 1–1 draw by Estudiantes in Argentina.

On the other hand, Colombian outfit Medellin beat Cusco on Thursday to close the gap on the group leaders.

Match preview

Five months into the year, Independiente Medellin have endured a highly inconsistent season, with a domestic campaign that has disappointed their supporters. The low point came with a defeat to Aguilas Doradas on Sunday.

The 2–1 loss sealed the club's elimination in the first phase of the Torneo Apertura, as they finished 11th, two points behind Inter de Bogota.

Their lack of cutting edge was clear: despite controlling 70% of possession and registering 20 shots, Medellin conceded to Jorge Rivaldo and Nicolas Lara, only pulling one back through Diego Moreno deep into stoppage time.

Supporters inside the Atanasio Girardot protested against club owner Raul Giraldo Gomez, who became embroiled in a heated post-match exchange on the pitch before being restrained by players. He later issued a public apology on social media.

In an attempt to ease tension, the club are seeking a positive result against Flamengo to stay in contention, sitting on four points from three games. Their 2026 numbers reflect inconsistency: across 26 matches, they average 1.31 goals scored and 1.23 conceded per game.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo, meanwhile, were held to a draw in the first-leg Classico dos Milhoes in the Brasileiro. Pedro and Jorginho put them 2–0 up, but Vasco fought back, levelling in the final 13 minutes through Hugo Moura and Robert Renan.

That slip cost them the chance to cut the gap to Palmeiras—who also dropped points that matchday—leaving the difference at six points. Flamengo remain second in the table, on 27 points.

It was their second consecutive draw, following a 1–1 result away at Estudiantes in Argentina—a match notable for a shoulder injury to Uruguayan number 10 Arrascaeta, who is now unlikely to feature again before the World Cup break.

That result ended Flamengo's perfect Group A record, following wins over Cusco (2–0) and Independiente Medellin (4–1) in the opening two rounds. Securing early qualification remains one of Leonardo Jardim's main objectives in his first months in charge.

This will be Flamengo's 31st fixture of the season and 17th away from home. Their away record stands at 44%, with seven wins, three draws, and six defeats—averaging 1.75 goals per game on the road.

Independiente Medellin Copa Libertadores form:

D

L

W

Independiente Medellin form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

L

Flamengo Copa Libertadores form:

W

W

D

Flamengo form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Independiente Medellin have only one confirmed absentee: Leider Berrio (knee fracture), sidelined since February following a goalless draw with Liverpool-URU.

Sebastian Botero has no suspensions to contend with and could name the same side that beat Cusco in the last round. Chaverra and Fydriszewski remain the most dangerous attacking outlets for the hosts.

Flamengo arrive in Colombia missing three midfielders: Arrascaeta (shoulder), Paqueta, and Pulgar—all with the medical team, though the latter two are nearing returns.

Forward Wallace Yann is also absent, left out of the travelling squad by the coaching staff. Carrascal, however, returns after suspension and is expected to start in midfield.

Independiente Medellin possible starting lineup:

Chaux; Mena, Londono, Ortiz, Fabra; Serna, Loboa, Catano; Chaverra, Gonzalez, Fydriszewski

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Sandro; Araujo, Jorginho; Plata, Carrascal, Lino; Henrique

We say: Independiente Medellin 0-2 Flamengo

Jardim's Flamengo have looked to control games through quick transitions and have scored more than 1.5 goals in eight of their last nine matches—a trend reinforced by Medellin's own Copa Libertadores performances.

The Colombian side conceded four goals in the first meeting with the Rio club and also stumbled at home against Estudiantes. Even without key players, Flamengo arrive as clear favourites to take a positive result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.