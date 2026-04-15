Preview: Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 Apr 2026 14:12

Flamengo welcome Independiente Medellin to the Maracana on Thursday for a potentially pivotal Group A clash in the 2026 Copa Libertadores, with the Brazilian giants looking to strengthen their early control of the section.

Leading the group after a winning start, the hosts know another victory at home would put them in a commanding position, while the visitors are already under pressure to avoid falling behind after opening with a draw.

Match preview

Flamengo head into this contest full of confidence after beginning their title defence with a 2-0 victory away to Cusco FC in difficult altitude conditions, a result that placed them top of Group A after the opening round.

Goals from Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta sealed that victory in Peru, where the Brazilian side dominated proceedings with 19 shots to their opponents' eight, underlining the quality gap between the reigning South American champions and much of the competition.

The Rio giants remain one of the continent's strongest sides after also winning the 2025 Brasileirao, and though their 2026 campaign has included some inconsistency, they continue to compete strongly on multiple fronts under Leonardo Jardim.

Flamengo have won 12 of their 24 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 46 goals in the process, while averaging 1.92 goals per game across the campaign - a figure that reflects their continued attacking efficiency.

Domestically, the hosts occupy second place in the Brasileirao with 20 points from 10 matches, six behind leaders Palmeiras but with a game in hand, leaving them firmly in the title conversation once again.

Their recent form has also improved notably, with Flamengo entering this clash on the back of three consecutive victories - they picked up a 2-1 win at Fluminense last time out - further strengthening belief that the team is beginning to build momentum at the right time.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Independiente Medellin, meanwhile, travel to Brazil seeking a result that could prove crucial to their qualification hopes after beginning the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Estudiantes.



The Colombian side fell behind after just four minutes in that match but responded well, eventually equalising through Francisco Chaverra after an assist from Daniel Catano, though they were unable to complete the turnaround despite a strong second-half display.



Alejandro Restrepo's men came through the preliminary rounds to reach the group stage, eliminating Liverpool and Juventud Las Piedras of Uruguay, but their broader season has been inconsistent.



Medellin currently sit 14th in the Colombian league after taking just 17 points from 15 matches, with four wins, five draws and six defeats leaving them well short of the pace required for playoff contention.



Their away form has also been unconvincing, with the visitors often involved in open matches due to defensive frailties and a tendency to concede chances in transition - an issue that could prove costly against Flamengo's attacking depth.

Flamengo Copa Libertadores form:

Flamengo form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

W

W

Independiente Medellin Copa Libertadores form:

Independiente Medellin form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Flamengo remain without Pulgar and Jorginho due to injury, with both players still sidelined after missing recent training sessions.

There is better news regarding Everton Cebolinha, however, with the winger making progress in his recovery from a rib fracture and potentially available for selection.

Carrascal is also available despite his recent domestic red card, as his suspension does not apply in continental competition, giving Leonardo Jardim greater flexibility in midfield.

Independiente Medellin are dealing with fatigue concerns due to a congested fixture schedule, forcing Restrepo to carefully manage his squad ahead of the trip to Rio.

While the visitors have no major confirmed injuries, their squad depth is being tested by multiple competitions, though attacking duo Chaverra and Catano are both expected to start again.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Sandro; Araujo, Paqueta, Plata, Arrascaeta, Lino; Pedro

Independiente Medellin possible starting lineup:

Chaux; Chaverra, Londono, Ortiz, Fabra; Serna, Catano, Perlaza; Chaverra, Fydriszewski, Montano

We say: Flamengo 4-0 Independiente Medellin

Independiente Medellin have shown flashes of competitiveness in this competition, but their defensive vulnerabilities and inconsistent domestic form make this an extremely difficult assignment.

Flamengo are beginning to build momentum, boast superior quality across the pitch, and rarely waste opportunities at the Maracana, so we expect the reigning champions to secure a convincing victory and tighten their grip on Group A.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.