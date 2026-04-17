Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Manchester City: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 17 Apr 2026 03:15

First meets second this weekend as Arsenal make the trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in what could be the title decider.

Mikel Arteta’s men, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, remain top of the Premier League table, with a six-point gap over Sunday’s hosts, who have a game in hand.

The Gunners enter this encounter on the back of a drab goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon in midweek, a result that sealed the North London club's passage to a second successive Champions League semi-final.

That achievement came with its sacrifice, however, as a key member of Arsenal’s attack picked up an injury in Wednesday’s encounter, leaving Arteta with another fitness concern ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes clash.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Man City, who thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in their most recent outing.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: April 19 (vs. Man City)

Noni Madueke was forced off injured in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at the Emirates and was seen limping after the game.

However, the latest update on the winger suggests the issue is not as serious as initially feared, with scans confirming he has avoided a major injury, meaning he could still be available for Sunday’s trip to the Etihad.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: April 19 (vs. Man City)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has missed the last two outings due to a knee injury sustained in the Champions League first leg against Sporting.

The Norwegian midfielder recently confirmed he “caught it a little bit” in that encounter and is working hard to recover, although this match is likely to come too soon.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: April 19 (vs. Man City)

Bukayo Saka has not featured for the Gunners since their EFL Cup final defeat to Man City, having withdrawn from international duty shortly after.

Initially thought to be precautionary, Saka’s absence from the last four matches suggests the issue is more serious, with Arteta confirming it as an Achilles problem, leaving the winger’s chances of featuring on Sunday very slim.

Jurrien Timber

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: April 19 (vs. Man City)

Jurrien Timber has not featured since coming off injured against Everton and is continuing his recovery as he pushes to be fit for Sunday’s clash.

Riccardo Calafiori

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: April 19 (vs. Man City)

Riccardo Calafiori missed Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth as well as the midweek game against Sporting, leaving the Italian defender a major doubt for Sunday’s encounter, though it would not be a surprise if he recovered in time.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino is still working his way back from surgery on a fractured foot, with the Spaniard aiming to return before the end of the season.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for Sunday's Premier League game at the Etihad.