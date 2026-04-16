Arsenal injury news: Gunners 'optimistic' 24y/o attacker will be fit before Man City clash

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Apr 2026 20:06 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 21:08

Arsenal will travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in a pivotal Premier League clash that could have a major bearing on the title race.

The north London side currently sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, albeit having played a game more than City, meaning the result of this encounter could prove decisive with just six matches remaining.

Ahead of the showdown, the Gunners may have received a timely injury boost, with growing optimism surrounding the fitness of Madueke.

The 24-year-old joined from Chelsea last summer and has contributed two goals and one assist in 21 Premier League appearances, including 13 starts.

Noni Madueke injury update: Boost for Arsenal?

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

According to The Sun, Madueke is expected to be fit for Sunday’s crucial clash against the Citizens.

The England international was forced off shortly after the hour mark during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Sporting on Wednesday, raising concerns over his availability.

He appeared to sustain a knee issue following a challenge from Sporting forward Pedro Goncalves during the quarter-final tie.

Madueke will continue to be monitored in the coming days, but initial assessments suggest he has avoided serious damage and is instead dealing with a dead leg.

This should allow him to recover in time, offering Arsenal a significant boost as they aim to secure their first victory at the Etihad in over a decade.

Arsenal injury update: Key players missing

© Iconsport / SPI

The Gunners remain short of options on the right flank, with Bukayo Saka sidelined due to an Achilles problem that may not be resolved in time for the match.

Martin Odegaard has also endured ongoing fitness struggles this season, and the captain is currently unavailable with a knee injury, adding to Arteta’s concerns.

There is, however, some encouragement in defence, as Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are both pushing to regain full fitness ahead of the encounter.