Mohamed Salah's record vs. Everton

Ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Mohamed Salah's record against Everton during his time at Liverpool and Chelsea.

Played: 13

Won: 6

Drawn: 5

Lost: 2

Goals: 8

Assists: 2

© Imago

Mohamed Salah first came across Everton in the Premier League during his difficult spell at Chelsea, though he remained an unused substitute in two wins for the Londoners back in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The Egyptian then left for Serie A, and after growing as a player in his years away from the English top flight, he returned as the main man for the Toffees' rivals, Liverpool.

Salah wasted no time taking the fight to the Blues, scoring on his first appearance against Everton to put the Reds in front in December 2017, though his side were denied the win by a Wayne Rooney equaliser.

However, the winger was unavailable for the reverse fixture due to injury - a rare occurrence in his career - and he failed to find the back of the net against Everton in both clashes during 2018-19, before sitting on the bench for the Merseyside derbies in the title-winning 2019-20 campaign.

The former Chelsea attacker did open his Goodison Park account in October 2020, but Liverpool were pegged back on two occasions in that 2-2 draw, while also losing Virgil van Dijk to his excruciating ACL injury.

© Reuters

Salah was then unable to prevent Liverpool from slumping to a 2-0 Anfield loss in February 2021, but his Merseyside fortunes quickly a turn for the better, either scoring or assisting in three of his four appearances against the Toffees across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Premier League seasons.

The Egyptian netted twice in a 4-1 Goodison Park crushing in December 2021, where his second goal was Liverpool's 500th in the Premier League under Klopp and also saw him become the first Reds player to directly contribute to a goal in seven successive games in the competition.

Salah then provided an inch-perfect cross for Andy Robertson to head home in a 2-0 Anfield success later that season, and while his powers waned in a goalless Goodison draw in September 2022, he got back on track with the first of the night in a 2-0 triumph back in February 2023.

The opening Merseyside derby of the 2023-24 term also saw Salah strike both of the Reds' goals in a 2-0 success, but he and his teammates cut tepid figures in a 2-0 Goodison loss in April 2024, just his second defeat from 12 games against Liverpool's bitter foes.

However, thanks to a goal and assist in the pulsating 2-2 draw during the final Goodison Park battle of 2025, Salah boasts a strong total of eight goals and two assists from 13 matches against the Toffees, albeit while only ending up on the winning side on six occasions.