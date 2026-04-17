Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta's side given financial boost but 'nonchalance' of star poses huge summer headache

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Apr 2026 00:27

Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri has given a persistent impression of nonchalance while on loan at Marseille, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners advanced into the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday after beating Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta's side were criticised for their attacking displays against Sporting, as well as in the Premier League when they lost 2-1 against Bournemouth last Saturday, and some fans have argued that players like Nwaneri may have aided the team's offensive fortunes.

The youngster was sent out on loan to Marseille in January, but despite the fact the French side will have to pay a larger loan fee the more they limit his minutes, he has not started a game since February 8.

A report from L'Equipe claims that Nwaneri has not conducted himself in the best manner behind the scenes, contributing to a lack of time on the pitch.

© Imago / News Images

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly: Summer transfer window problem

While selling young stars may seem harsh, the reality of competing at the top level of modern football means clubs must find new sources of revenue.

The pure profit from selling the likes of Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly could be key given any income would count as pure profit, potentially making a bigger difference than selling someone that only recently arrived at the Emirates.

ETHAN NWANERI AT MARSEILLE Appearances: 10 Starts: 4 Minutes: 382 Goals: 2 Assists: 1

However, neither player has managed to secure consistent minutes this season, and their value in the coming summer could be impacted negatively.

If the Gunners wish to remain competitive, then they may have to consider selling a player that has contributed more to the squad over the past few years, especially if potential Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri sales do not generate enough funds.

© Imago

Does Mikel Arteta have an issue with youth players?

Of the 10 players to have played the most minutes for Arsenal this season, seven of them are at least 27, while the 12 players with the most minutes for the club are all at least 24 years old.

Arteta has started to integrate Max Dowman into the squad, but the 16-year-old is an outlier rather than the norm, as evidenced by the exclusion of stars such as Lewis-Skelly.

The Gunners will almost certainly need to add younger players to the squad this summer if they are to challenge for the title again, but it remains to be seen if the head coach will trust fresh faces.