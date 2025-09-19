Aiming to make it three straight wins across all competitions, Manchester City visit Arsenal in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.
The Citizens have returned from the September international break in sensational style, picking up wins over Manchester United and Napoli, with the latter the winners of Serie A during the 2024-25 campaign.
Finding the net on three occasions across those pair of fixtures, Erling Haaland looks to be back to his unstoppable best for Man City, who are targeting four trophies as the 2025-26 term continues.
The towering Norwegian has bagged five goals during his first four Premier League appearances of the season, giving top-tier defences nightmares.
Haaland has the opportunity to make it three straight matches of scoring against Arsenal, who are no strangers to drama involving the striker.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Haaland's record against the Gunners ahead of Man City's trip to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.
Erling Haaland's record vs. Arsenal
Played: 8 Won: 3 Drawn: 2 Lost: 3 Goals: 4 Assists: 2 Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Haaland has faced Arsenal competitively eight times across all competitions, including six in the Premier League and one each in the FA Cup and Community Shield. Haaland has won three of those eight meetings with the Gunners and has contributed with a total of four goals and two assists - all of those coming in the Premier League. The Norwegian faced Arsenal three times during the 2022-23 campaign - his debut season for Man City - and despite drawing a blank in a 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over the Gunners, he had plenty of joy in the final third in both home and away Premier League meetings. Indeed, Haaland scored on his first visit to the Emirates Stadium, firing a right-footed finish across the face of goal to wrap up a 3-1 victory for Man City in February 2023. Two months later, Haaland assisted two goals for Kevin De Bruyne before sweeping home a strike of his own - his 49th of that season at the time - as Man City delivered a masterclass to crush Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad and all but end their top-flight title hopes. Haaland was unable to make the net ripple in any of his three encounters with the Gunners in the 2023-24 season, with City failing to win all three of those. City's No.9 was taken off in the 64th minute of City's 2023 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, which they won 5-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium. Haaland was then frustrated and starved of chances by Arsenal's defensive warriors William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in both home and away Premier League meetings, as the Gunners won 1-0 on home soil in October 2023 before plying out a 0-0 draw at the Etihad in March. However, Haaland ended his three-game scoring drought against Arsenal when he fired home the opening goal in a tense 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad in September 2024, before thumping home a header in City's heavy 5-1 loss at the Emirates almost five months later.