Sports Mole takes a closer look at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's record against Arsenal including overall wins, goals and assists.

Aiming to make it three straight wins across all competitions, Manchester City visit Arsenal in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens have returned from the September international break in sensational style, picking up wins over Manchester United and Napoli, with the latter the winners of Serie A during the 2024-25 campaign.

Finding the net on three occasions across those pair of fixtures, Erling Haaland looks to be back to his unstoppable best for Man City, who are targeting four trophies as the 2025-26 term continues.

The towering Norwegian has bagged five goals during his first four Premier League appearances of the season, giving top-tier defences nightmares.

Haaland has the opportunity to make it three straight matches of scoring against Arsenal, who are no strangers to drama involving the striker.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Haaland's record against the Gunners ahead of Man City's trip to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Arsenal