Looking to get one over their Premier League title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City do battle at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are coming off the back of Champions League successes earlier in the week, with the Gunners beating Athletic Bilbao, whilst the Citizens eased past 10-man Napoli.

There are currently three points separating the two sides in the Premier League standings, with Arsenal sitting second behind leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's troops have improved significantly since returning from the international break, picking up wins over Manchester United and the aforementioned Serie A holders.

Arsenal have shown little signs of weakness at the beginning of the 2025-26 season, although the defeat at Liverpool in August was a slight reality check for the title hopefuls during the early part of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at some notable previous meetings and the head-to-head record between Arsenal and Man City ahead of this weekend's all-important clash in North London.

Man City vs. Arsenal Head-to-head record

Last 20 meetings

Arsenal 5-1 Man City (Premier League)Man City 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)Man City 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 1-0 Man City (Premier League)Arsenal 1-1 Man City (Community Shield Final)Man City 4-1 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 1-3 Man City (Premier League)Man City 1-0 Arsenal (FA Cup Fourth Round)Arsenal 1-2 Man City (Premier League)Man City 5-0 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 0-1 Man City (Premier League)Arsenal 1-4 Man City (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)Man City 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 2-0 Man City (FA Cup Semi-Finals)Man City 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 0-3 Man City (Premier League)Man City 3-1 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 0-2 Man City (Premier League)Arsenal 0-3 Man City (Premier League)Arsenal 0-3 Man City (EFL Cup Final)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Arsenal 5-1 Man City (Premier League)Man City 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)Man City 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 1-0 Man City (Premier League)Man City 4-1 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 1-3 Man City (Premier League)Arsenal 1-2 Man City (Premier League)Man City 5-0 Arsenal (Premier League)Arsenal 0-1 Man City (Premier League)Man City 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

