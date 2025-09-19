Looking to get one over their Premier League title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City do battle at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams are coming off the back of Champions League successes earlier in the week, with the Gunners beating Athletic Bilbao, whilst the Citizens eased past 10-man Napoli.
There are currently three points separating the two sides in the Premier League standings, with Arsenal sitting second behind leaders Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola's troops have improved significantly since returning from the international break, picking up wins over Manchester United and the aforementioned Serie A holders.
Arsenal have shown little signs of weakness at the beginning of the 2025-26 season, although the defeat at Liverpool in August was a slight reality check for the title hopefuls during the early part of the campaign.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at some notable previous meetings and the head-to-head record between Arsenal and Man City ahead of this weekend's all-important clash in North London.
Man City vs. Arsenal Head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 213 Man City wins: 65 Draws: 47 Arsenal wins: 101 The inaugural battle between Arsenal - then prefixed with Woolwich - and Manchester City, formerly known as Ardwick, in 1893 marked the first of 213 showdowns between the Citizens and the Gunners, who lead the way with 101 wins against the English champions. Under the watchful eye of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners clinched their most recent victory in astonishing circumstances in February 2025, pummelling the Premier League champions 5-1 at the Emirates on a day where Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri both made the net bulge. The Spaniard has made a habit of getting one over former master Pep Guardiola recently, as Arsenal also trumped City twice in 2023, once in the Community Shield and once in the top flight on home turf. Goalmouth action was sparse in Easter Sunday's Etihad battle in 2024, though, where Arsenal were happy to settle for a goalless stalemate, ending their streak of embarrassment after embarrassment on Man City's territory in the process. The Gunners had previously lost seven Premier League ties in a row against the Citizens on Manchester turf, but they would be left to lament not going gung-ho for all of the spoils, losing the 2023-24 top-flight crown to Man City by a mere two points. City's aforementioned eight-game winning sequence took them up to 65 triumphs over Arsenal in their history, and even though the Citizens remain unbreakable on their own territory, they needed a late John Stones goal to save their bacon in an absorbing 2-2 draw in September 2024. Across their last four top-flight showdowns at the Etihad, Man City have made the net bulge 11 times while conceding just three themselves - to three defenders in Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori - and it has been nine years since Arsenal emerged victorious on the Sky Blues' soil. On that occasion, the silky Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud propelled Arsene Wenger's charges to a two-goal victory, but they were just seconds away from a hoodoo-ending win with 10 men at the start of the 2024-25 season, only for Stones to score City's latest Premier League equaliser on record.
Last 20 meetings
Feb 02, 2025: Arsenal 5-1 Man City (Premier League) Sep 22, 2024: Man City 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League) Mar 31, 2024: Man City 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League) Oct 08, 2023: Arsenal 1-0 Man City (Premier League) Aug 06, 2023: Arsenal 1-1 Man City (Community Shield Final) Apr 26, 2023: Man City 4-1 Arsenal (Premier League) Feb 15, 2023: Arsenal 1-3 Man City (Premier League) Jan 27, 2023: Man City 1-0 Arsenal (FA Cup Fourth Round) Jan 01, 2022: Arsenal 1-2 Man City (Premier League) Aug 28, 2021: Man City 5-0 Arsenal (Premier League) Feb 21, 2021: Arsenal 0-1 Man City (Premier League) Dec 22, 2020: Arsenal 1-4 Man City (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals) Oct 17, 2020: Man City 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League) Jul 18, 2020: Arsenal 2-0 Man City (FA Cup Semi-Finals) Jun 17, 2020: Man City 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League) Dec 15, 2019: Arsenal 0-3 Man City (Premier League) Feb 03, 2019: Man City 3-1 Arsenal (Premier League) Aug 12, 2018: Arsenal 0-2 Man City (Premier League) Mar 01, 2018: Arsenal 0-3 Man City (Premier League) Feb 25, 2018: Arsenal 0-3 Man City (EFL Cup Final)
Last 10 Premier League meetings
Feb 02, 2025: Arsenal 5-1 Man City (Premier League) Sep 22, 2024: Man City 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League) Mar 31, 2024: Man City 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League) Oct 08, 2023: Arsenal 1-0 Man City (Premier League) Apr 26, 2023: Man City 4-1 Arsenal (Premier League) Feb 15, 2023: Arsenal 1-3 Man City (Premier League) Jan 01, 2022: Arsenal 1-2 Man City (Premier League) Aug 28, 2021: Man City 5-0 Arsenal (Premier League) Feb 21, 2021: Arsenal 0-1 Man City (Premier League) Oct 17, 2020: Man City 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)
