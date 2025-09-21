Gabriel Martinelli smashes the windows on Pep Guardiola's bus as Arsenal rescue a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Gabriel Martinelli smashed the windows on Pep Guardiola's bus as Arsenal rescued a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Defying their previous two performances in the red half of North London, Pep Guardiola's side taught the Gunners a counter-attacking lesson inside the opening 10 minutes, as Erling Haaland stroked home his sixth goal of the league season after a rapid forward foray.

A Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Ethan Nwaneri and Eberechi Eze-less Arsenal side had little in the way of ingenuity again, and only in the final 10 minutes of the first half did Mikel Arteta's men show any sort of attacking initiative, but Gianluigi Donnarumma and his backline stood firm.

Arteta bit the bullet and brought on Eze and Saka at half time - withdrawing the ineffective Mikel Merino and, surprisingly, the industrious Noni Madueke - and those alterations led to a renewed sense of vigour from the hosts in the second 45.

On the other hand, Guardiola made defensive change after defensive change - a change in philosophy which oh so nearly paid off - but in the third minute of added time, Martinelli lifted a delightful equaliser into an empty Citizens net.

While Arsenal have now risen back to second place in the Premier League table, Liverpool boast a healthy five-point advantage at the summit, while City remain three points worse off than Arteta's men in ninth.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Guardiola tried to play Arteta at his own game today, and he was minutes away from outwitting his former student, only for Arsenal to ironically channel their own inner Man City.

Flash back to this time last year, when Arsenal were a goal up at the Etihad, did their utmost to shut up shop, and dropped two points in the dying embers to a John Stones leveller. How the tables turn.

The Emirates unsurprisingly exploded into unbridled bedlam when Martinelli's lofted effort eventually kissed the side of the net, but in all honesty, Gooners could have been forgiven for keeping their celebrations on the down low.

Mikel Merino in the Martin Odegaard role did not work against Liverpool and Athletic, and it did not work today, hence Arteta's decision to withdraw the Spaniard after just 45 minutes. Plain and simple, he got his team selection wrong.

On the other side of the coin, one can argue that Guardiola got his second-half tactics wrong; the Catalan coach took a monumental risk by parking the bus, which would have been a masterstroke had City held on for the win, but can now be viewed as a mistake.

Ultimately, the big winners this weekend are Liverpool, who may not be winning convincingly themselves but have already established themselves as title favourites again.

ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Arsenal (9th min, Arsenal 0-1 Man City)



Erling Haaland strikes at the Emirates! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/lNK5BBWo0O

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2025

Devastating.

Haaland is swarmed by all of Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in the centre of the field, but he remarkably manages to prod the ball into the path of Tijjani Reijnders and carries on his run while the Dutchman advances.

Reijnders times his pass to Haaland to perfection, and despite William Saliba's best efforts to get a block in, City's number nine slides the ball into the bottom corner.

Gabriel Martinelli goal vs. Man City (90+3 min, Arsenal 1-1 Man City)



"What a MAGICAL finish!" ✨ Gabriel Martinelli equalises for Arsenal in injury-time! pic.twitter.com/dFllxh3eFP

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2025

And the blue wall has finally been knocked down!

As was the case in the Champions League, two substitutes save the day for Arsenal, as Eze pings a long ball forward for Martinelli to chase.

The Brazilian is played onside by Nathan Ake, Donnarumma is in no man's land, and Martinelli delicately lifts the ball over the Italy international to spark Emirates euphoria.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOSKO GVARDIOL

Josko Gvardiol might have been outpaced by Martinelli for the Gunners equaliser, but there are few defenders in the world who can keep up with the South American, and the Croatian led City's rearguard effort throughout the second-half onslaught.

Gvardiol produced a mammoth nine clearances, two tackles and two interceptions in North London, as well as winning all three of his aerial duels to repel the hosts for as long as he could.

ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 67%-33% Man City

Shots: Arsenal 12-5 Man City

Shots on target: Arsenal 3-3 Man City

Corners: Arsenal 11-1 Man City

Fouls: Arsenal 11-10 Man City

BEST STATS



9 - Erling Haaland's opener is the earliest goal Arsenal have conceded in the Premier League since September 2024, in what was also a ninth minute goal scored by Erling Haaland. Nemesis. pic.twitter.com/lGHKS30I0z

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2025



5 - Following Arsenal's late equaliser today, Mikel Arteta is now the only manager to go five games unbeaten against Pep Guardiola in league competition (W2 D3). Battle. pic.twitter.com/OdorEQv3Z6

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Both teams have EFL Cup business to attend to this week, as Arsenal head to Port Vale on Wednesday, while Man City head to Huddersfield Town for their third-round tie on the same night.

Guardiola's men then welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium next Saturday, before the Gunners' intriguing trip to Newcastle United on September 28.

