Premier League GW13: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 11:43 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:54

Second will welcome first in the Premier League this weekend, as division leaders Arsenal make the trip to Stamford Bridge to tackle Chelsea.

There are five games on Saturday, including Manchester City at home to Leeds United, while there are five more fixtures on Sunday.

Manchester United are away at Crystal Palace, while West Ham United will host Liverpool in another standout match in England's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 13th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

© Imago / Brentford's Fabio Carvalho on November 1, 2025

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Doubtful: None

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

© Imago

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: None

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (groin)

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (ankle)

MANCHESTER CITY VS. LEEDS UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS

Out: Anton Stach (concussion), Sean Longstaff (calf`)

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (fitness)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (suspended)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: Kieran Trippier (knock)

© Imago

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Cristian Romero (suspended)

Doubtful: Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (thigh)

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Sunday, 12pm)

© Imago / Action Plus

PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Doubtful: Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)

MAN UNITED

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee)

Doubtful: Matheus Cunha (knock), Harry Maguire (thigh)

WEST HAM UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL (Sunday, 2.05pm)

© Imago

WEST HAM

Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (knock)

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (muscle), Hugo Ekitike (knock), Alisson Becker (illness)

© Imago

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (muscle)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle)

Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knee)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (Sunday, 2.05pm)

© Imago

FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Doubtful: None

CHELSEA VS. ARSENAL (Sunday, 4.30pm)

© Imago

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (toe)

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Kai Havertz (knee), Leandro Trossard (calf)

