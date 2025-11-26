Premier League GW13: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

Second will welcome first in the Premier League this weekend, as division leaders Arsenal make the trip to Stamford Bridge to tackle Chelsea.
There are five games on Saturday, including Manchester City at home to Leeds United, while there are five more fixtures on Sunday.
Manchester United are away at Crystal Palace, while West Ham United will host Liverpool in another standout match in England's top flight.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 13th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.
BRENTFORD VS. BURNLEY (Saturday, 3pm)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)
Doubtful: None
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
SUNDERLAND VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Saturday, 3pm)
SUNDERLAND
Out: Habib Diarra (groin)
Doubtful: None
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (groin)
Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (ankle)
MANCHESTER CITY VS. LEEDS UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)
Doubtful: None
LEEDS
Out: Anton Stach (concussion), Sean Longstaff (calf`)
Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (fitness)
EVERTON VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Saturday, 5.30pm)
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (suspended)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)
Doubtful: Kieran Trippier (knock)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. FULHAM (Saturday, 8pm)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Cristian Romero (suspended)
Doubtful: Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (thigh)
FULHAM
Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)
Doubtful: None
CRYSTAL PALACE VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Sunday, 12pm)
PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee)
Doubtful: Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)
MAN UNITED
Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee)
Doubtful: Matheus Cunha (knock), Harry Maguire (thigh)
WEST HAM UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL (Sunday, 2.05pm)
WEST HAM
Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder)
Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (knock)
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)
Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (muscle), Hugo Ekitike (knock), Alisson Becker (illness)
ASTON VILLA VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (Sunday, 2.05pm)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)
Doubtful: Amadou Onana (muscle)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle)
Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knee)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (Sunday, 2.05pm)
FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)
Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee)
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
Doubtful: None
CHELSEA VS. ARSENAL (Sunday, 4.30pm)
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Doubtful: Cole Palmer (toe)
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)
Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Kai Havertz (knee), Leandro Trossard (calf)
