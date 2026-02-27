Man United vs. Crystal Palace: Michael Carrick issues Red Devils injury update ahead of Eagles battle

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 13:45 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 13:50

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that Matthijs de Ligt is "definitely improving", but the defender will once again be sidelined against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

De Ligt has not been involved for the 20-time English champions since November due to a troublesome back injury, with the Netherlands international having a number of small setbacks in recent weeks when attempting to return to training.

The 26-year-old has missed Man United's last 14 Premier League matches and will again be sidelined for the contest with Palace at Old Trafford.

However, Mason Mount "is getting closer", with the playmaker having a slight chance of returning to the squad this weekend.

© Imago

De Ligt will miss Palace match but Mount could return

The Englishman has missed Man United's last four matches due to a knock.

"Mason is getting closer, he’s on the grass, he’s looking to train and be around it. We’ve just had to be patient really. Matthijs has had a back issue, which has been a little bit sore to progress really. He’s heading in the right direction," Carrick told reporters.

"It’s the nature of the injury, the issue in the back, it’s a difficult one to pin down time wise. He’s definitely improving."

Lisandro Martinez was absent against Everton on Monday due to a calf issue, but the expectation is that the Argentina international will be back in the squad against Palace.

Patrick Dorgu is another injury absentee for the 20-time English champions, with the Denmark international expected to be absent until April with a hamstring issue.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Will Sesko start against Palace on Sunday?

Carrick has a big decision to make when it comes to his attack on Sunday, as it will be difficult to again name Benjamin Sesko on the bench.

Sesko scored the winner after featuring as a substitute against Everton on Monday night, with the 22-year-old currently in impressive form.