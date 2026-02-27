Team News: Leeds vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City will be looking to boost their Premier League title hopes when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.
The Citizens needed a stoppage-time winner to beat the Whites 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
LEEDS UNITED vs. MANCHESTER CITY
LEEDS
Out: Noah Okafor (hamstring)
Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin
MAN CITY
Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)
Doubtful: Jeremy Doku (calf), Max Alleyne (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Foden; Semenyo, Haaland