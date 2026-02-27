Team News: Leeds vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Feb 2026 17:30

Manchester City will be looking to boost their Premier League title hopes when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

The Citizens needed a stoppage-time winner to beat the Whites 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Noah Okafor (hamstring)

Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku (calf), Max Alleyne (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Foden; Semenyo, Haaland