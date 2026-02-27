Premier League Gameweek 28
Leeds
Feb 28, 2026 5.30pm
Elland Road
Man City

Team News: Leeds vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Leeds vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Manchester City will be looking to boost their Premier League title hopes when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on  Saturday evening.

The Citizens needed a stoppage-time winner to beat the Whites 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS UNITED vs. MANCHESTER CITY

 

LEEDS

Out: Noah Okafor (hamstring)

Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku (calf), Max Alleyne (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Foden; Semenyo, Haaland

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Leeds United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe