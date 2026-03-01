Leeds lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Daniel Farke suspension blow

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 11:59 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 12:10

Leeds United have been dealt a damaging suspension blow ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at Elland Road, which Daniel Farke will not be on the touchline for.

The 49-year-old's frustrations boiled over following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City, and he was given a straight red card by referee Peter Bankes after furiously remonstrating with the officials at full time.

Farke was miffed at Man City's perceived time-wasting tactics - according to his assistant Eddie Riemer - and the German's right-hand man will be barking orders from the touchline this weekend.

While Leeds will be without their head coach, they are expected to have an identical squad to the one that ran Man City close, with only Noah Okafor (hamstring) missing through injury.

The Whites are still spoiled for choice in attack, where Lukas Nmecha, Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Willy Gnonto are all vying for more minutes, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin's body is holding up so far.

As a result, the former Everton striker should continue through the middle alongside Brenden Aaronson, and the hosts' only other selection dilemma comes in the centre of the park.

Ilia Gruev did not cut the mustard against Man City and could find his place under threat from Sean Longstaff or Ao Tanaka, but the Bulgarian's overall strong form in recent weeks should be enough to see him retained.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

