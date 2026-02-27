Michael Carrick drops major hint on Harry Maguire's Man United future amid centre-back's excellent form

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 14:08

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has dropped a huge hint that he wants Harry Maguire to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Maguire has been in excellent form since Carrick's arrival as head coach, but there is huge uncertainty when it comes to his future, with the England international only having a deal until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United are believed to be preparing to open talks with the 32-year-old over a new contract, and Carrick has lavished praise on the defender for his recent form.

When asked about a potential new deal for Maguire, Carrick told reporters: "Within the squad there is that balance, you want that younger potential and excitement and helping develop player, you need the sweet spot in the middle with players at the peak and experience is massive.

"It’s hard to put a price on how valuable that can be. Harry has gained an awful lot of experience with this club. Case leaving is another one.

Maguire's Man United contract will expire this summer

"Harry is an impressive character. He’s had a great career so far, hopefully there is a lot more to come. He’s been here on the journey and the experiences he’s had show exactly what he is.

"We know the player he is and what he is capable of doing, he was fantastic the other night, his experience, attributes and character helps. He’s willing to put himself out there. He’s been really important for us."

Carrick was also asked whether Maguire is currently in the best form of his career.

"There is a case, as your career goes when you’re a young player and everything is fresh and knew your fearless and there’s not many scars there," said the head coach.

Maguire has been a vital player for Man United under Carrick

"You get to your peak years and you feel good and everything is there, but you’ve had a few ups and downs. You get towards the later times and the experience should make you a better player, we’ve seen that with Harry’s performances of late.

"That’s why experience is important, I felt it when I was playing, 31 or 32 were my best years of being and that sweet spot to do it physically still but use the experiences to know what is coming."

Maguire has scored twice and registered one assist in 16 appearances for Man United this season, and his form has put him firmly in contention for a spot in the next England squad.

In total, the defender has featured on 262 occasions for Man United since arriving from Leicester City in 2019, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists in the process.