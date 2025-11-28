Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 10:59 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 10:59

Separated by five places and two points in the fledgling Premier League rankings, Crystal Palace and Manchester United collide at Selhurst Park in a Sunday lunchtime encounter, when both teams have some recent wrongs to right.

The Eagles return to the English capital after an unsuccessful jaunt to France on Thursday night, when they drew first blood against Strasbourg in the Conference League before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Liam Rosenior's men.

That narrow loss spelled the end of a five-game unbeaten run for Oliver Glasner's side, who did at least manage to ease past Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 during their last Premier League affair.

Coincidentally, Ruben Amorim's visitors also saw their five-match streak without defeat snapped in Monday's horror show against Everton, whose 1-0 win marked the first time in history that Man United lost a Premier League game after their opponents went down to 10 men.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League contest, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 68

Crystal Palace wins: 13

Draws: 14

Manchester United wins: 41

Man United have, unsurprisingly, dominated this fixture throughout the years, leading the head-to-head record with 41 wins to Palace's 13, while there have also been 14 draws in their 68 fixtures in all competitions.

Two ex-Man United forwards are the joint-leading goalscorers in matches between the two sides, with Denis Law and Mark Hughes both registering six times against the London club.

Man United have also dominated the Premier League meetings, posting 19 wins to Palace's six, while there have also been seven draws in their 31 matches.

Palace managed to record their first-ever league double over the Red Devils during the 2023-24 campaign, though, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

However, their meeting in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign finished level; both teams had a host of chances to register, but it was the two goalkeepers, Dean Henderson and Andre Onana, who came out on top.

Henderson made a string of impressive saves against his former club at Selhurst Park, while Onana caught the eye with a double stop in the second period, as Man United recovered from their two losses to the Eagles in the league last term.

Palace were triumphant in the reverse game at Old Trafford, though, winning 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace have actually been victorious in four of their last seven league games with Man United, suffering only one loss in the process, which came at Old Trafford in February 2023, demonstrating the recent struggles that the Red Devils have had in this particular fixture.

Man United's last league success at Selhurst Park came in July 2020, when they recorded a 2-0 victory, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on the scoresheet.

The Red Devils won eight of their opening 11 away Premier League fixtures with Palace but are now winless in their last five, including a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park during the 2022-23 campaign.

Man United did manage to beat Palace during the 2023-24 campaign, though, recording a 3-0 success in the third round of the EFL Cup, just four days before suffering a 1-0 loss to the same opponents in the league.

The pair also locked horns in the FA Cup final back in May 2016, with the 20-time English champions recording a 2-1 victory after extra-time to secure the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

For a long time, Man United enjoyed a lot of success against Palace in the Premier League, but the recent meetings have favoured the Eagles.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 02, 2025: Man Utd 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sept 21, 2024:Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 06, 2024: Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sep 30, 2023: Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2023: Man Utd 3-0 Crystal Palace (EFL Cup Third Round)

Feb 04, 2023: Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2023: Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2021: Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 03, 2021: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2020: Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jul 16, 2020: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 24, 2019: Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2019: Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Nov 24, 2018: Man Utd 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2018: Crystal Palace 2-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sep 30, 2017: Man Utd 4-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 21, 2017: Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2016: Crystal Palace 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 21, 2016: Crystal Palace 1-2 Man Utd (FA Cup Final)

