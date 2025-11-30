Crystal Palace 1-2 Man United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Zirkzee ends goal drought in turnaround victory

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 14:12 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 14:22

Joshua Zirkzee scored his first Premier League goal since December 2024 as Manchester United fought back from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils went into the break with a one-goal deficit after Jean-Philippe Mateta scored from his retaken penalty to net his seventh Premier League goal of the season.

Bruno Fernandes took on a leading role to facilitate Man United's second-half turnaround with two assists from dead-ball situations.

Zirkzee equalised within nine minutes of the restart, before Mason Mount scored from Fernandes's layoff to grab his second Premier League goal of the season.

The visitors expertly negotiated the remainder of the contest to claim just their second away league win of the season and condemn Palace to back-to-back defeat in all competitions.

As a result of the victory, Man United move above Palace and up to sixth spot in the Premier League table.

Palace were the stronger team in the first period and deserved to be ahead at the interval at Selhurst Park.

However, there was a significant drop off in intensity in the second period from the hosts, which would have frustrated head coach Oliver Glasner.

Once they fell behind, the Eagles never looked like finding an equaliser, perhaps owing to tiredness following their efforts in Thursday's Conference League defeat to Strasbourg in France.

From Ruben Amorim's perspective, he will be delighted by the character his players showed to come from behind in the capital.

It felt like a big win following the manner of Man United's disappointing display in the 1-0 defeat to 10-man Everton on Monday.

The challenge for the Man United boss will be to oversee another winning run if he is to reduce the scrutiny coming his way.

Mateta goal vs. Man United (36th min, Crystal Palace 1-0 Man United)

Despite a retake call from VAR, Mateta converts from the penalty spot to take Palace ahead ?



? @TNTSports & @DiscoveryPlusUK pic.twitter.com/x8IuhFvt75 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2025

Penalty to Palace. Mateta goes over after being tripped by Leny Yoro. The striker picks himself up to send Senne Lammens the wrong way, only for VAR to ask him to retake the spot-kick for a double touch. Mateta shows great composure to roll it the opposite way of his initial spot-kick, sparking celebrations for the second time.

Zirkzee goal vs. Crystal Palace (54th min, Crystal Palace 1-1 Man United)

For the first time in 24 Premier League matches, Joshua Zirkzee scores for Man United! ?



? @TNTSports & @DiscoveryPlusUK pic.twitter.com/e2QFTnWMkC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2025

Zirkzee ends his goal drought. The Dutchman neatly controls Bruno Fernandes's clipped free-kick, before he fires it past Dean Henderson from a narrow angle.

Mount goal vs. Crystal Palace (63rd min, Crystal Palace 1-2 Man United)

A smart move from Bruno Fernandes meets Mason Mount's super strike to secure Man United's second goal from a free kick! ?



? @TNTSports & @DiscoveryPlusUK pic.twitter.com/YuXDvkALTD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2025

Man United take the lead from a free-kick just outside the box. Fernandes taps the ball to give Mount a better angle to drive a low shot past Henderson at the near post and turn the game in the visitors' favour.

Fernandes produced a captain's performance in the middle of the park to orchestrate Man United's turnaround.

The Portugal international created a number of chances throughout the contest and provided a couple of crucial assists.

In addition to Fernandes, Mount and Zirkzee were among Man United's top performers in the narrow victory.

Possession: Crystal Palace 44%-56% Man United

Shots: Crystal Palace 14-14 Man United

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 3-6 Man United

Corners: Crystal Palace 4-4 Man United

Fouls: Crystal Palace 14-14 Man United

34 - Since Oliver Glasner's first Premier League game in charge of Crystal Palace in February 2024, only Erling Haaland (46) and Mo Salah (36) have scored more Premier League goals than Jean-Philippe Mateta (34). Marksman. pic.twitter.com/p7pha38ylw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2025

No Crystal Palace player made more ball recoveries (8), made more final third entries (5), won more duels (4) or made more tackles (2) in the first half vs. Man Utd than Adam Wharton. ? https://t.co/R6Czl5TddK — Squawka (@Squawka) November 30, 2025

56 - Bruno Fernandes now has more Premier League assists for Manchester United (56) than Paul Scholes (55). Only Ryan Giggs (162), Wayne Rooney (93), and David Beckham (80) have provided more for the Red Devils in the competition. Climbing. pic.twitter.com/qmJW8DPZ2i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2025

Manchester United have won a PL game in London for just the fourth time in their last 27 trips to the capital.



◎ W 1-2 vs Fulham

◎ W 0-1 vs Fulham

◎ W 0-1 vs Fulham

◉ W 1-2 vs Crystal Palace



They end Palace’s longest ever unbeaten home run in the Premier League (12… pic.twitter.com/duzN3JB9Tx — Squawka (@Squawka) November 30, 2025

After returning to winning ways, Man United will now turn their focus to Thursday's home meeting with West Ham United.

As for the Eagles, they will attempt to bounce back from consecutive defeats when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.