Crystal Palace predicted XI vs. Burnley: Possible lineup for Premier League match

By Carter White | 01 Dec 2025 09:42 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 09:50

Crystal Palace are prepared to be without the services of Ismaila Sarr for the Premier League trip to Burnley on Wednesday night.

The Eagles attacker was forced off in the first half of the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Sarr was pictured leaving the South London ground on crutches nursing an ankle issue, with head coach Oliver Glasner stating that the star will miss the next few matches at least.

Consequently, there needs to be a slight reshuffle in attack, where ex-Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah is likely to snatch up a starting spot.

There are no such alterations required at the focal point of the team, where Jean-Philippe Mateta will be looking to score his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

A settled trio at the back for the majority of this season, Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards should be selected once again.

Cheick Doucoure remains sidelined with a knee injury, meaning that England hopeful Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are set to continue in the engine room.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Nketiah, Pino; Mateta

