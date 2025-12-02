Newcastle injury news: Games Nick Pope could miss, likely return date revealed after fresh update

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Dec 2025 12:50 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 12:52

Newcastle United have discovered how long injured goalkeeper Nick Pope will be sidelined for, as per multiple reports.

The 33-year-old started between the sticks in 17 matches for the Magpies across the Premier League and Champions League this season before sustaining a groin strain during a training session last Friday.

Pope was subsequently ruled out of Newcastle’s 4-1 away victory over Everton last Saturday, with Aaron Ramsdale deputising for the first time in the top flight since joining on loan from Southampton in the summer.

Head coach Eddie Howe stated at a press conference on Monday that Pope was a major doubt for Tuesday’s home encounter with Tottenham Hotspur, as the club “try to get a proper diagnosis” of his latest setback.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Pope set to miss next six Newcastle games including Sunderland showdown

However, Sky Sports News reports that Pope will be ruled out for the next three weeks of action with his groin injury after receiving the news from a specialist.

That means the England international is due to miss Newcastle’s next six games in all competitions, including four in the Premier League.

Including Tuesday’s clash with Tottenham, Pope is expected to sit out of Saturday’s top-flight home meeting with his former club Burnley and the Champions League trip to Germany where the Magpies will face Bayer Leverkusen on December 10.

Pope is also set to miss the eagerly-anticipated Tyne-Wear derby against rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on December 14, as well as an EFL Cup quarter-final tie with Fulham and a top-flight battle with Chelsea the following week.

Newcastle will hope to have their No.1 goalkeeper fit and available for selection on Boxing Day when Newcastle travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Ramsdale is now set for an extended spell in Newcastle’s first-team and Howe believes that “he's in a really good place” following his first Premier League outing for the club - and 250th of his club career - last weekend.

© Imago

Pope one of five Newcastle players sidelined through injury

Pope will now join four Newcastle players in the treatment room, including defender Sven Botman, who will soon be seeing a specialist “to get a definitive opinion on whether he needs an injection or whether he's able to rest for a few days and resume training” after sustaining a back injury.

Right-back Kieran Trippier is facing up to a month on the sidelines wit a hamstring problem, while striker Will Osula - who has allegedly verbally agreed to join Eintracht Frankfurt in January - remains out with an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, summer signing Yoane Wissa is also out, but the 29-year-old striker is edging closer to making his much-anticipated debut for Newcastle after making positive progress in his recovery from a knee injury.

Howe revealed on Monday that Wissa played in a 11v11 training match over the weekend and will have another run-out this week before a decision is made over when he can feature for the first team.

Newcastle currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, level on points with Tuesday’s opponents Tottenham and six points behind the top four.