Newcastle transfer news: ‘Verbal agreement reached’ for attacker to complete January move to Bundesliga

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Dec 2025 10:05 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 10:14

Newcastle United striker Will Osula has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with a Bundesliga club ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was signed by the Magpies from Sheffield United for a reported £15m in August 2024 and has since made 33 appearances in all tournaments, chipping in with five goals and three assists.

Osula has had to wait patiently for his opportunity up front in Eddie Howe’s side, with both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson initially ahead of him in the pecking order before their respective summer departures to Liverpool and West Ham United.

Newcastle have since replaced the pair with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, and while the injury-troubled latter is still waiting to make his debut, Osula has struggled for regular game time behind club-record signing Woltemade.

Osula has started only two of his 14 appearances for the Magpies across three different competitions this season, netting a brace in one of those starts in a 4-1 win over Bradford City in the EFL Cup third round in September.

The Denmark Under-21 international has made a notable impression when called upon by Howe, but it now appears that the youngster is ready to seek pastures new in 2026.

© Imago

Newcastle’s Osula ‘verbally agrees’ January move to Frankfurt

According to Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg, Osula has now reached a verbal agreement in principle with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt over a winter move.

Osula came close to sealing a switch to Frankfurt on the final day of the summer transfer window, but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour following a breakdown in negotiations.

In October, Howe admitted his “relief” at not losing Osula, as he believes that the youngster can become the “complete package” at St James’ Park.

It is claimed that Frankfurt are now weighing up an initial loan offer worth £3m (£2.6m), with an option to buy the striker for around €20m (£17.6m).

As things stand, Newcastle and Frankfurt are in contact, but an agreement is yet to be reached between the two clubs over the transfer of Osula, who is keen to make the move to Germany.

Frankfurt, who sold ex-Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool from £79m in the summer, have a strong record of unearthing talents and selling them on for profit, with Omar Marmoush and Randal Kolo Muani - now at Man City and Tottenham respectively - among those who have recently secured big-money moves away from the club.