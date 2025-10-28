Eddie Howe is hopeful that Will Osula can become the “complete package” at Newcastle United after admitting his “relief” at not losing the striker on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Magpies for around £15m in August 2024, came close to sealing a switch to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on transfer deadline day, but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

According to Chronicle Live, Osula was open to joining Frankfurt after they approached Newcastle over a loan deal with an option to buy, but once it became apparent that the German club could back out of the permanent transfer, negotiations collapsed.

The original agreement would have seen Newcastle pocket £4.3m for a loan deal, but after an obligatory sale cause worth £30m was inserted, the Magpies’ Saudi-backed owners opted to pull the plug on the deal.

Osula has since made a notable impression when presented with first-team opportunities for Newcastle, chipping in with four goal contributions (three goals, one assist) in 12 matches across all competitions.

Howe admits Osula was “quite close” to leave Newcastle in summer

The Danish striker played a key role in Bruno Guimaraes' 90th-minute winner against Fulham in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory at St James’ Park, while he scored a brace in the Magpies’ 4-1 win over Bradford City in the EFL Cup third round last month.

Despite the club-record arrival of Nick Woltemade in the summer, Osula's contributions have been welcomed by Howe at a time when fellow new recruit Yoane Wissa continues to recover from a knee injury.

Commenting on Osula’s situation in the summer, Howe told reporters on Tuesday: “I think it was well documented that it was quite close that he could have left, in a variety of ways, whether that was loan - which was always our preference.

“We wanted Will to play, we wanted him to continue his development, which he did brilliantly last year because he committed to a path of limited game time, but big training time, a lot of work with (first-team coach) Graeme Jones, a lot of reviewing his performances, then a lot of putting work into action.”

Howe is hopeful that Osula will develop into a first-team regular, adding: “The next step for me was for him to try to play regularly, so that was the aim and especially with us bringing two strikers in, the thought was that he could continue that development best on the football pitch.

Osula “looking like the complete package” at Newcastle

“Obviously [a transfer exit] didn’t happen and much to our relief it didn’t happen, because Yoane picked up an injury and Will is vitally important.

“We believe in his talent. He’s got speed - I think you could see that when he came on the pitch the other day - he’s quick, he’s athletic.

“But also I think what he’s added just through the continued attitude to his training, a lot better know-how, nous in terms of how to manage game situations.

“He’s benefited from that and he’s coming on the pitch looking like the complete package.”

Osula is in contention to start for Newcastle when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park for an EFL Cup fourth-round contest on Wednesday night.